Conspiracy Theorists Are Already Pouncing On Katy Perry's Trip To 'Space'

On Monday, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched an all-female crew featuring Katy Perry, Gayle King, and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez for a "mission" that lasted a full 11 minutes.

While Perry tried to make the whole thing about herself, the mission did appear to set some kind of record: we've already got conspiracy theories floating around out there that claim it didn't happen.

According to Daily Mail, the capsule hit an altitude of 66.5 miles, which means it crossed the Karman Line, which means they officially made it to space, meaning the crew officially put the "ass" in "astronaut"… even though there's only one s.

At least, that's what they say they did.

Conspiracy theories are a funny thing because plenty of them have proven to be true over the years, but I can't remember any coming so fast. I mean, before the outer shell of the capsule had even cooled down after re-entry you had people saying it was all some kind of ruse.

I don't know. It seems like way more work to fake sending an annoying pop star, Jeff Bezos' fiancée, and Oprah's friend into space than it would be to just put them on the end of a penis-shaped Blue Origin rocket and launch them (almost) into orbit. The mission lasted as long as a Three Stooges short. If they were going to fake it, why not make it a couple of hours or even overnight?

Also, if they did fake it, why wouldn't ol' Jeffy B do a second take after he ate it while trying to open the capsule?

Fake or not, there's no denying that this mission was a failure from a PR perspective.

When you've got everyone from Emily Ratajakowski to Amy Schumer to conspiracy folks on the same side bashing the mission to bits for various reasons, then you've got a bit of cleaning up to do.