Cooper DeJean Took In Iowa's Elite Eight Loss With A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Philadelphia Eagles corner Cooper DeJean was reportedly seen attending Iowa's Elite Eight loss over the weekend with a member of America's Sweethearts. That's right, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

What a move by the young star, who played his college ball at Iowa. Talk about going right after a rival. The internet identified the cheerleader as Abby Summers, known to OutKick as someone who respects summer.

For the record, retired Eagles star Jason Kelce approves of the move by DeJean against their NFC East rival. A rival who isn’t having a great offseason with news of Dak Prescott's wedding being called off.

Here's Cooper "pulling a Trojan Horse," according to Kelce, with Summers in the stands prior to the Hawkeyes exit from the NCAA Tournament.

The latest Cooper DeJean news comes not long after he was spotted with his arm around a mystery brunette. A mystery brunette who wasn't an Eagles fan and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

The two had a rumored age-gap relationship that Nikki was happy to keep going, but ultimately wasn't meant to be. Whether the repeated headlines played a role in killing the potential relationship isn’t clear.

It's also unclear what the relationship here is between the Eagles corner and Cowboys cheerleader. They could simply be two people brought together by their interest in the game of basketball.

Was she the mystery brunette appearing to help him stay upright not that long ago? Is this a classic rival love story between two people on opposing sides that Lifetime would love to make a made-for-TV movie about?

Time will tell. Whatever it is, it's NFL offseason entertainment that has the internet talking. We have a young player and a potential romance with a cheerleader from a divisional rival.

These are the types of storylines that have pregame show producers barely able to contain themselves. You know how badly they want an interview before kickoff about finding love on the opposing sideline.

I wish them nothing but the best.