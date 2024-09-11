Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Abby Summers Respects Summer, CNN's Worst GameDay Ever & Live In A Bank

Let's start with ‘The Man in the Red Bandana’

On this 23rd anniversary of 9/11, we need to look back at one of the stories that should probably be mandatory viewing for American youth, "The Man in the Red Bandana."

It will forever be Tom Rinaldi's best work.

I like to believe that Welles Crowther, who was a couple of months younger than I was on 9/11, spoke for those of us from Gen X that day when he refused to leave the South Tower even after helping others to safety and having a clear path to saving his own life by walking away and heading home.

Crowther went back into tower to save more lives. Investigators believe Welles perished in a lobby while ushering people out of the South Tower as it collapsed.

"What would you do in the last hour of your life?" Rinaldi wrote.

For Welles Crowther and the other heroes on that day, they decided to take a stand, help others and refuse to go down without a fight.

May they never be forgotten.

Michael in PA needs advice on dipping vs. ZYN and experiences from those who've quit

- Charlie T. has some sobering advice:

Does Mike in PA not read this article very often....."Doing hard things...." To explain for those who may not read this article often, they are called this, due to their not being easy.....Quitting nicotine (smokes, cigars, chew, dip, gum....it's all the same) IS NOT EASY. So if you WANT to do it, then just do it. Man up!!

Forgot to add, to address the toilet issue, eat all veggies that week you quit, especially green ones.....if you're dirtying up knives/cutting boards every day, you know you're eating right. You can also cheat and simply take a dulcolax at night, that will get you moving in the morning!

- Rory M. knows this subject:

Fully Loaded. Pretty sure it's some combination of mint leaves and kudzu root, but it tastes like actual dip. Been using wintergreen pouches for a few years now. If I run out and mistime my next order I'll try sub of the candy pouches that are all the rage now, but it's not the same.



- Jeff B. in Colorado writes:

Read about Michael in Pennsylvania's attempt to quit tobacco, and while I was never a dipper, I did smoke almost a pack a day for 25 years.



When I decided to quit, I told myself "I might not quit forever, but I can go five minutes without a cigarette." Then, five minutes later, I'd say "Might not quit forever, but I can go five more minutes..."



Rinse and repeat.



Now going into my 5th year smoke-free.

- Otis from Mobile says:

First, let me say that I am a tobacco fiend. It has been the only thing in my life that I have never been able to fully quit.

I do like the Zyns and partake regularly (Cinnamon, I don't like any of the mint stuff) but the ones that

I prefer by a mile are the Rogues. The green apple tastes just like a jolly rancher and will hold me over for at least an hour. Try it.

As far as for being regular, at 57 tobacco probably isn't the answer. I am regularly taking probiotic gummies with fiber and I do not have any issues with the daily. Gut health as a part of overall health cannot be overstated and I am relatively sure that most of us are not getting the fiber we need in our diet. A family friend is a nurse and she told me that at our age we need fiber not only for gut health but also to help keep plaque out of the arteries to help reduce risk of heart attack. Any medical people out there in Screen caps nation care to confirm?

Also am I the only one out there that cannot wait to see Ewers and Manning playing across the field from each other in the NFL? Interesting scenario I want to see unfold.

- Guy G. in western New York writes:

I started with cherry Skoal around 15 on the diamond, as most of us did. I’ve been dipping since then, and at 44, decided (wife pressured) to stop. It certainly wasn’t helping in my kidney health (no more dialysis as of yesterday!!!), so I got an extra push to drop the Cope mint long cut that I enjoy so much.



I have found that moving to ZYN, Rouge and a couple others, helps. It's not the same! I miss the full lip feel, and the wonderful punch. I could sit at my desk for hours with the same pinch, and be set. Now, with the ZYN, it’s an hour, at most. Rouge lasts a bit longer, as they are fatter.



I have also found some snus pouches from Sweden that can give that real punch back. There is a can of "Siberia" that is 46mg. Kinda defeats the purpose of quitting though.

- KP in IL has his own experience to share:

Wanted to send in my thoughts on this topic from Michael in PA because it hits VERY close to home for me. I'm a few years younger than him (51) and dipped for years. Also, similar to Michael, I'm not proud that I couldn't quit for real and wished I'd never started back when I was playing football in college. I'd quit for a bit and then some BS at work would happen that stressed me out and then I'd fall off the wagon for months until the cycle repeated itself. Dip is/was my crutch.

I discovered Zyn a few months ago and it's been an absolute Godsend for me. It wasn't as "satisfying" at first but the more I stuck with it the more I was able to adapt and now I don't even miss the real stuff. In terms of being "healthier", there's debate on that. From my non-doctor understanding, nicotine is still a stimulant and can mess with blood pressure along with other issues and it's literally what got us addicted to dip in the first place.

So, if you REALLY want to quit the nicotine habit, you'll need to cycle down at some point. That's a personal decision. On the "positive" side, Zyn doesn't have the carcinogens that are found in dip so it lowers the odds of getting oral cancer. Again, I am not a doctor so people smarter than me may be able to speak to the topic more accurately and contradict any or all of the points.

When I switched, I told my dentist what I was using and they were happy I made the switch for the reasons I outlined so I feel good about the decision although they did emphasize the issues of nicotine in general. For me, coffee flavored Zyn is my favorite and I'm enjoying one as I write this. It tastes more like a Tootsie roll than coffee in my humble opinion :-).

Chill and Smooth flavors are also really good. All 3 are nice because you can enjoy them with an adult beverage and they don't really change the taste of whatever you're indulging in like some of the minty or citrus flavors.

Good luck Michael (and anyone else with the addiction). Our habit is insanely hard to quit but until someone tells me otherwise, I'll keep Zyn'ing to keep from losing my mind.

- Brad S. emails:

I started with Skoal in college. Switched between that and Cope for 22 years. Started dating the woman who would become the future Mrs. S, and she wasn't a fan of the dip and I was getting tired of it as well.



A friend of mine (a former MLB player) quit dippin', so I asked his secret. He told me:

1) You have to want to quit. (In other words, don't let anyone pressure you.)

2) Oregon Mint Snuff. (Ground up mint leaves, No nicotine. It comes in pouches, as well. #NotSponsored.)



The ground up mint leaves solve the oral fixation part of the addiction - which I was told is the hardest thing to overcome. I got past the nicotine part by just gutting it through the day and enjoying a cigar at night. Your mileage may vary, but it worked for me.



As I write this I realized it's been 22 years dip free! Good Luck!



Someone explain why you would want to eat an expensive dinner and drink expensive win literally in a Franklin, Tennessee creek

While older generations bang on Gen Z for being weak, let's take a look at how the people with money are spending it.

Is there some sort of euphoric experience you feel while eating an artisan salad while water trickles over your feet?

I started analyzing the content from this creek restaurant and people are wearing rubber boots. Then why eat in the creek? I thought the whole idea was to be one with nature and FEEL the water.

To be completely honest, this looks like some elitist bullshit that people want to have on their social media resumes and brag about at some elite cocktail party.

My Presidential debate analysis

That should do it.

Wheel of Fortune superfan analyzes Ryan Seacrest's WOF debut

- Arthur G. writes:

My name is Arthur Gallant and I live in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. I am

a Wheel of Fortune Super Fan, in part because I have the show's logo

tattooed.

CHEK News in Victoria BC wrote about my super fandom which

you can read here

https://cheknews.ca/wheel-of-fortune-superfan-whos-been-watching-since-birth-sad-to-see-pat-sajak-go-1201413/?amp



I read your article about Ryan Seacrest's debut and as Wheel of

Fortune's biggest fan, I feel as if I'm the most qualified to tell you

how I think he did. I apologize for the length of this email but I

have a lot of thoughts.



I'm not a Ryan Seacrest hater but I'm not his biggest fan either. Pat

was a local TV weather person in Los Angeles, Merv Griffin saw

something in Pat, hired him and the rest is history. When Pat

announced his retirement, I was hoping that his replacement would be

somebody with broadcasting experience yet wasn't an obvious choice

either.



After the fiasco in trying to find a new Jeopardy host, it's no

surprise that the producers didn't want that to happen with Wheel. In

my opinion, Ryan was the safe choice and he's qualified without a

doubt. He has a ton of experience such as hosting a competition show,

co-host of a national talk show, his radio show, and the New Year's

Eve countdown amongst other things. Sony also didn't need to conduct a

background check on Ryan because if there was something he said or did

that was scandalous, we would have known about it by now.



I think everybody tuned in last night to see if Ryan was nervous and

my only criticism is that he tried too hard to look relaxed. At the

beginning of Round 2 he had his hands in pockets and at the beginning

of round 3 he was leaning against the railing. Pat only ever put his

hands in his pockets during the closing credits and only leaned

against the railing for comedic effect.



When Drew Carey was named host of The Price Is Right, people thought

the producers were out of their minds and nowadays nobody can imagine

TPIR without Drew. Often producers/those in charge of casting see

something in talent that isn't obvious to viewers at first glance and

I trust that Sony made the right call in hiring Ryan.



There's nothing Ryan can say or do as host that will make me not tune

in. I think my fellow fans need to understand that it could take a

season or two for Ryan to find his groove as to how he'll make the

role his own. The Pat Sajak that started as host of Wheel is not the

same Pat Sajak that retired. Practice makes perfect. Pat learned what

worked and what didn't and the only way to know is to try in front of

millions of people. There were certain things Pat did that I hoped

he'd do again that he did do again and there were other things that I

hoped he'd never do again which he didn't or rarely ever did again.



I'm hopeful that in due course I'll be a Ryan Seacrest Super Fan.



If you ever want to chat more with this Wheel of Fortune Super Fan,

feel free to be in touch!

Kinsey:

I disagree. I think Drew Carey is a condescending asshole who actually makes me avoid The Price Is Right even though I've worked at home since 2011. I'll leave the TV on CBS at 11 a.m. and immediately search for the remote to hit mute.

Homebrew Bill doing work!

- Bill writes:

After a few months of planning and hoping, I finally got my day at the brewery. Corn Coast has been a favorite of mine since they opened up and after chatting with their head brewer, he gave me some feedback on a couple of my beers and decided he wanted to brew one.

He said that this Pineapple Pale should be ready in about three weeks. Approximately 200gallons went into the fermenter, and they'll package about 12 cases of 16oz cans and the rest into kegs. I know the name of it, but will keep that quiet until it's release.

It was a great day, and wrapped it up with a couple shift beers and some brewery swag (at cost). See attached pictures.

#######################

That's it. Let's go get it today.

Go Respect Summer and be an asset to this place we call home.

