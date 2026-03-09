Dak Prescott & Sarah Jane Ramos Sent Guests Email Announcing The Wedding Has Been Canceled, Reps Deny Fight

Dak was close to a ring… just not the one Cowboys fans mean.

It's official. The reports over the weekend that Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos had called it quits have been confirmed.

The two sent out an email to wedding guests just a month before they were set to walk down the aisle, and after breaking up at their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas.

The email to the guests announcing the canceled wedding, which TMZ got their hands on, reads, "As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026."

"It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding," the email continues.

"We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers. Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott."

Perhaps the realization that they needed a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the first place was the sign that it wasn’t going to work.

Lake Como Plans Canceled, Cowboys Offseasons Stay Unbeaten

If you can’t trust your partner to fool around with others right before tying the knot, then be with you and only you after tying the knot, you're not with the right person. Everyone knows that.

There have been several rumors as to the cause of the breakup and Sarah Jane went on offense on Monday trying to set the record straight.

Her reps told People, "There wasn't any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision."

That takes care of the reported argument that was said to have taken place between the two during their joint bachelor and bachelorette party. That didn’t according to Sarah Jane's folks. They're "both heartbroken."

Dak, probably a little more than she is. He was so close to a ring. As for the rumors that a prenup was to blame, Sarah Jane showed up in the comment section, as one does in this situation, of the Speakeasy Talk Show to deny it.

She wrote, "This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now."

There you have it. Nothing to see here.

There was no argument, there was no issue with a prenup. In the end, they just came up short, a story they're more than familiar with during Dak's time in Dallas.