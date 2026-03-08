Love Is Dead, Dak Prescott Reportedly To Remain Ringless After Fight With Fiancée During Joint Bachelor Party

The last thing you want to hear if you're a Dallas Cowboys fan is that Dak Prescott, a month away from getting a ring, has come up short when the lights are the brightest.

That's what TMZ Sports is reporting happened to the Cowboys quarterback during his joint bachelor and bachelorette party with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos in the Bahamas.

According to the outlet, they were told that the relationship between the two had been "rocky behind the scenes for months" and a blowup argument during the festivities caused Sarah Jane to call the wedding off.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

TMZ added that they were "told the relationship is beyond repair" and that the focus would be on the two of them co-parenting their two toddlers.

They added that Sarah Jane had deleted a couple of posts.

One from her bachelorette party captioned, "I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much."

And another post from February 23 that mentions that she "can't wait to marry the love of my life."

At the time that I'm writing this, both posts have been restored.

A Month Out And Suddenly Uncertainty Surrounding Wedding As Reported Bachelor Party Drama Fuels Rumors

Neither Dak nor Sarah Ramos appear to have addressed the reports that they've called it quits. There's no official statement that I could find, so this could just have been nothing more than a bump in the road for the two.

As a fan of the game, I'd like to see these two work things out. She was just starting to step into a bigger leadership role among the WAGs last season.

Who could forget her teaming up with Haley Cavinder last season for "Cowboy Pillows" content? I certainly haven't. It was one of the few highlights the Cowboys had during a seven-win season.

Some on social media did what I will not and would never do by poking fun at the reported breakup.