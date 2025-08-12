Dua Lipa Turns 30 This Month & Has Kicked Off Her Birthday Celebration With Classic Butt Cutout In Dress

I am nothing if not a man who enjoys moments where celebrities prove they're no better than the rest of us. Many mistakenly put them on a pedestal, and it's heartwarming when they willingly climb down.

Dua Lipa has on more than one occasion proven to be one such celebrity. It's not about the awards or the millions upon millions of social media followers for the soon-to-be 30-year-old singer/songwriter.

Those are nice, but the real connection with her fans and your average everyday person doing their best to live the dream comes when she shares strips down the public persona, and you get a glimpse at the person behind it.

Dua has done that through yoga and with bikini selfies with her sister. She's doing it again by anxiously awaiting her birthday. A birthday that turns the page on her 20s and opens up to her 30s,

Step one was grabbing several bikinis and getting out near some water for the calm before her birthday storm. She described it perfectly on Instagram, "resting meeee bones before I carry on dancing into my 30s!!!!!!"

Dua Lipa kicked off her birthday celebrations early

Dua followed that up, with another perfect example of a celebrity being one of us unwashed. She dialed up some content from her early birthday celebrations.

The early birthday celebrations come in hot from her favorite island with her favorite people in a dress she had made for her. One of us!

That is what you call an early birthday celebration, ladies and gentlemen. All the i's are dotted and all the t's are crossed here.

Everything from the food to the location and the people to the dress is elite. She taught many of you about fashion earlier this summer, and now she's giving a lesson in milestone birthday celebrations.

If you thought for a second that you could have handled a classic butt cutout in a dress with both of Dua Lipa's cheeks out, think again. Simon knew what he was doing.

He kept it relatable to the everyday people out there. This is right there with how Kylie Jenner kicked off her 28th birthday celebration. Well done.

Dua's actual birthday is Aug. 22, but you're not going to hear any complaints about an early start in a classic butt-cutout dress.