Music Superstar Shows Insane Off Flexibility With Yoga Skills: WATCH

Dua Lipa's yoga skills might put you in the hospital.

Dua Lipa is one of the most famous entertainers on the planet. The 29-year-old English and Albanian singer boasts more than 87 million Instagram followers, and her star power is on display as she sells out venues on her global tour.

How does she manage to stay in shape and deal with the physical requirements of her acts?

Yoga.

Dua Lipa shows off yoga skills.

The "Levitating" singer hopped on social media to show off her "show prep" yoga routine, and I'm fairly certain I couldn't showcase her kind of flexibility if my life depended on it.

That might be one of the many reasons she sells out stadiums, and I'm in the content trenches. Different strokes for different folks.

You can check out her impressive skills below (a longer version is available here on her Instagram).

To be clear, I've tried yoga a couple of times in a private setting (I understand that cuts against my working-class image), and I was terrible at it.

Hell, I almost fell over while getting on one knee to propose to my fiancée. My body is as broken as broken gets.

The same clearly can't be said for Dua Lipa, and there's no question her performances are physically demanding.

There are plenty of videos out there for anyone willing to look around.

Dua Lipa continues to impress, and that's certainly not going to change. Do you have any fun yoga experiences? Let me hear about them at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.