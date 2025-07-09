Focus On Dua Lipa In A Leopard Print Bikini If You Want, But That Just Proves You Know Nothing About Fashion

I don't think about fashion all that much, but I know it when I see it. Those getting tripped up by Dua Lipa spending some of her weekend in a leopard print bikini before making her way to Paris obviously don’t know the first thing about fashion.

Something called Paris Haute Couture Week is taking place and that, if you're not familiar, has been described as "the dizzying pinnacle of Parisian fashion" by people in the know.

I think I speak for most dudes when I say, "of course it is." Who doesn't know, first, about Paris Haute Couture Week? And second, that it's the dizzying pinnacle of Parisian fashion?

Again, those believing the 29-year-old singer rocking a leopard print bikini is fashion need to take a deep breath and get a sip of water or something.

I mean, let's pump the brakes here W Mag. Dua Lipa looks great in the leopard print, but to say it's never looked so iconic is a bit much, isn’t it?

It's disrespecting the long legacy of leopard print as well. Let's not do that. We have to have some standards. But let's not fall for the leopard print bikini trap. This is about real fashion.

Dua Lipa is out there competing with heavyweights in fashion like Kim Kardashian and others. You have to bring more to the table than bikinis to do that.

You know she did or else we wouldn’t be here right now. She packed the designer see-through attire for the trip and a dress with a keyhole cleavage cut-out. Now that's fashion.

You can stop at the low-hanging bikini fruit if you'd like, but you'll never sucker me into saying that Dua Lipa's iconic leopard print bikini look was iconic.

I won't do it. Not during an important week in fashion.

That would be almost criminal on my part. I might be a T-shirt and shorts kind of a guy, but I can spot a leopard-print bikini distraction from a mile away, and I'm not going to fall for it.