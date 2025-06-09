Dua Lipa's Sister Rina Sets The Internet On Fire In Bikini Selfie With Singer

Dua Lipa has a sister and a recent bikini selfie of the two of them is going insanely viral on social media. If you knew about Rina Lipa before, why didn’t you say something?

That might be a question some would ask if they weren’t too busy tripping all over themselves over the picture of the "dual Lipas."

The 24-year-old sister of the pop singer seemingly showed up out of nowhere. The picture of the two was evidently posted by Dua at the end of May and went somewhat unnoticed.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

That ended a few days ago when it was reposted on Twitter with a caption that simply read "Dua Lipa and Rina Lipa." It has more than 20 million views and has set the internet on fire.

Who is Rina Lipa? How has she managed to fly under the radar for so long and does she know yoga like her sister? Those are just some of the other questions I assume are being asked.

I mean, this sort of sibling discovery doesn’t occur that often. Now that it has, good luck putting the genie back in the bottle.

A bikini selfie of Dua Lipa and her sister Rina Lipa has the internet's attention

Now that Rina Lipa has arrived, we might as well get to know her. She's not a singer like her older sister, according to news.com.au, but she is a model and actress.

She also doesn’t have nearly the Instagram following that her older sister does. Dua has more than 87 million followers, but not many are anywhere close to that number.

Rina holds her own with more than 800,000 and counting. The younger Lipa has been described by her older sister as a "built-in best friend."

Dua Lipa's built-in best friend is now also her viral bikini selfie partner. Welcome to internet fame Rina Lipa.