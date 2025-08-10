Kylie Jenner Kicked Off Her Birthday Celebration Like Most Of Us Do With A Glass Of Wine & A Revealing Top On

Friday wasn't just any Friday. I know it felt like a normal Friday to most of us, but it was Kylie Jenner's last Friday as a 27-year-old. To put it another way, it was a big Friday.

How and why do we know that? Well, because her momma didn’t raise a lazy, non-assertive woman who doesn’t have what it takes to promote herself.

Kylie humbly posted a series of pictures of herself kicking off her weekend birthday celebration like most of us do. How she manages to stay so grounded is impressive.

She had a glass of wine in hand and a revealing top on to give her birthday reminder a touch of elegance. Could you imagine her with a glass of wine and a turtleneck on?

It wouldn’t feel right. That's not the Kylie Jenner we've all come to love. We want hair-in-the-face pictures. We want deep thought fingers through the hair head-tilted shots.

This came on her last Friday as a 27-year-old. Was she to remain silent? I don’t think so.

Happy 28th Birthday to Kylie Jenner

Some of us go through life without contributing much at all. That can’t be said of Kylie Jenner. She's given us so much.

Thanks to her efforts on her last Friday at the age of 27, we have something to mark the special occasion with. I can’t help but feel like we missed out on what she was up to on the rest of the week.

Was there a glass of wine for her last Monday through Thursday as a typical 27-year-old? Did she have a revealing top on? That's a hole we may never be able to fill.

It's a sad realization, but let's not dwell on that. Sunday is Kylie's 28th birthday, and we can always look forward to, if not an entire week, another last Friday post next year.

Until then, happy 28th birthday Kylie Jenner.