Trump Reveals Military Makes Major Moves As War Fears Skyrocket

President Donald Trump claims the United States is arming itself at an unprecedented rate.

There are serious concerns and conflicts across the globe at the moment. Russia and Ukraine continue to fight, and the Ukrainians recently pulled an insane drone attack against Putin's strategic bomber fleet.

There are also never-ending issues in the Middle East, and the United States hasn't ruled out bombing Iran if negotiations over the country's nuclear program fail.

However, the big show is China. The military believes the window for China to take Taiwan by force opens in 2027. The United States military would then be tasked with beating back the CCP forces. Everything else is pretty much a distraction that has zero impact on America.

A war with China, as I've often said, will have a direct impact on America, and that threat must be treated deadly seriously.

Trump says military is stockpiling weapons at an unprecedented rate.

Given the threats around the globe, the military must keep its foot on the pedal, and it sounds like that's exactly what is happening.

President Trump revealed in a Monday night Truth Social post that the military is "stockpiling weapons at a rate never seen before" in America. If true, that'd be pretty wild seeing how the mobilization and production during WWII, at the time, was the most incredible military accomplishment in human history.

Now, obviously, the President didn't reveal the exact weapons being stockpiled, and it would be foolish to waste time guessing.

Now, obviously, the President didn't reveal the exact weapons being stockpiled, and it would be foolish to waste time guessing.

What we do know is that the United States is constantly developing new weapons and new weapons platforms.

Three recent examples are the F-47 fighter jet, a laser for naval vessels and an unmanned fighter jet. I have no doubt we'll need all three if things with China go from cold to an all-out shooting war.

The United States also has the new B-21 stealth bomber - the world's most advanced bomber ever built. It will eventually completely phase out and replace the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber - the current greatest bomber with large numbers.

Meanwhile, China also continues to rapidly expand its military capabilities, and is also building a bunker and command center 10x the size of the Pentagon.

You don't build something like that unless you intend to use it.

For the sake of our security and future, we better all hope the military gets the job done, and if that means stockpiling weapons to ensure we are ready, then so be it. Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.