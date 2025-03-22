Trump Unveil's America's New Super Weapon, Will Terrify Our Enemies: DETAILS

America's enemies have an entirely new problem to worry about when it comes to war:

The F-47 sixth-generation fighter jet.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Boeing has been awarded the contract to develop America's first sixth-generation fighter jet.

The country currently flies two fifth-generation stealth fighters - the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning. The Raptor remains the most lethal fighter jet ever designed for air-to-air combat, and it's not close.

Now, the United States is taking things to a new level.

President Trump unveils F-47 fighter jet.

Trump revealed during the Friday announcement that a prototype of the sixth-generation fighter has secretly been flying for five years.

Now, Boeing will ramp things up to produce it at a high-level, and that's a game-changing military decision.

"I'm thrilled to announce that, at my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet … Nothing in the world comes even close to it," the President told the press when unveiling America's latest super weapon.

"[The F-47] sends a very direct, clear message to our allies that we're not going anywhere and to our enemies that we can, and we will, be able to project power around the globe, unimpeded, for generations to come," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth added.

It's expected the planes will enter service at some point during Trump's second term.

Specifications on the F-47 are highly-classified, but General David Allvin describes it as "a monumental leap forward in securing America's air superiority for decades to come," according to TheAviationist.

The F-22 and F-35 both have the ability to penetrate deep into enemy territory and contested airspace due to the insane stealth tech of both planes. They have the ability to defeat the world's most advanced anti-aircraft systems.

The F-47 is going to be the next level, which means the Chinese and Russians should be terrified by what that means. They already can't beat the F-22 or F-35, which are fifth-generation planes.

Sixth-generation planes will ice both of those platforms. We're talking about technology that is decades ahead of what anyone else has.

American military power remains unmatched, and as long as we maintain that gap, then we'll continue to dominate when fighting is required. Deterrence is the best strategy to avoid conflict, and having weapons and tools like the F-47 makes sure the Chinese and Russians have to think long and hard about doing something stupid.

Now, will the United States be eager to show this beast off? Probably not. The last thing the military wants is for any foreign nation to study it and learn its capabilities. We don't export the F-22 to anyone in the world. It wouldn't shock me at all if the same becomes true for the F-47. Some secrets aren't meant, even for our allies. Let me know what you think about America's newest fighter jet at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.