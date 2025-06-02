Russian Bomber Fleet Hammered In Unprecedented Attack, Footage Is Insane: WATCH

Russia's strategic bomber fleet was lit up in an unprecedented attack over the weekend.

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to rage more than three years after Vladimir Putin's troops first crossed into Ukraine.

Ukraine has struggled to beat back Russian forces, and the country faces serious manpower issues as it fights the invasion.

While it's an uphill fight for the Ukrainians, they pulled off a stunning victory deep in Russian territory.

Russia's bomber fleet hit hard in drone attack.

Ukraine launched an unprecedented drone attack deep inside Russia targeting five airfields. The drones are believed to have hit more than 40 planes, according to Fox News, and were launched from trucks positioned near the targets.

The planes destroyed included the critically important A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22M aircraft. The latter two planes are a major part of Russia's strategic bomber fleet.

They're capable of carrying out long-range strikes and serve as part of the country's nuclear triad. Now, they're burning on airfields.

You can see footage of the aftermath of the strike below.

Ukrainian officials believe as much as 34% of Russia’s strategic bombers were taken out in the strike, according to Fox News.

If true, it would represent Ukraine's biggest blow to Russia since the war started, and it also means Russia's bomber capabilities are essentially crippled.

Russia also faces a significant problem because it no longer produces the Tu-95. Putin isn't just going to be able to roll new ones off an assembly line.

The question now is how will Russia respond to the unprecedented blow to its forces. I think it's safe to assume the response will be brutal and overwhelming. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.