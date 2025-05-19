America's New Superweapon Unveiled, Capabilities Are Terrifying: WATCH

America continues to expand its arsenal of weapons, and the latest development is a mind-boggling technological success.

The biggest threat the USA faces at the moment is China, and there's not a close second. What's happening in Ukraine and the Middle East has little to no impact on the daily lives of Americans.

A war with China would have a direct impact on our country. The Chinese are also rapidly expanding and modernizing their military capabilities.

America must do the same in order to keep our edge, and that includes a stunning new piece of tech.

Unmanned fighter jet unveiled.

"60 Minutes" released an episode Sunday focused on new developments in warfare, and focused on Palmer Luckey's company Anduril Industries.

Specifically, the company's new unmanned fighter jet called "Fury." The jet is so secretive that "60 Minutes" wasn't allowed to say where it was housed or built.

CEO Brian Schimpf explained that Fury is able to fly out far ahead of manned fighters and clear the battle space using artificial intelligence and other systems.

It doesn't get much cooler than that.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Anduril states the following on its website about Fury:

"Fury is a high-performance, multi-mission group 5 autonomous air vehicle (AAV) enabling trusted and collaborative autonomy for the high-end fight. Leveraging Lattice software, Fury is designed to accelerate the development, testing, and fielding of Mission Autonomy into operational reality for the warfighter, delivering an unfair advantage for unrivaled deterrence."

"60 Minutes" reported that if Fury is chosen as the Air Force's new weapons system, then it will be "mass produced" and put into service.

Seeing as how it appears capable of doing things no other fighter jet can (information about Fury is incredibly limited), it would make sense that the Air Force would want to get as many as possible.

Being able to clear an entire battlespace and own the skies without needing a single human up there would be a game-changer unlike anything we've ever seen before.

Let's hope Palmer Luckey and other visionaries continue to create new technology to make sure America always remains strong. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.