China Makes Major Move For War Against The USA, Bunker Discovered: DETAILS

China appears to be preparing for a major military conflict, judging by new developments.

War planners and many in the United States government view a conflict with the Chinese CCP as America's top priority.

The catalyst for a conflict with the Chinese would likely be over an attempted takeover of Taiwan, but there are other issues in the South China Sea that could spark major problems.

Deterring China is critically important. While the USA attempts to do that, Xi Jinping's military reportedly is taking an unprecedented step.

China reportedly building unprecedented military command center for potential nuclear war.

The Financial Times released a bombshell report Thursday about China building a massive military command center in Beijing. The facility will be built to withstand and ride out a potential nuclear war.

"Satellite images obtained by the Financial Times that are being examined by US intelligence show a roughly 1,500-acre construction site 30km south-west of Beijing with deep holes that military experts assess will house large, hardened bunkers to protect Chinese military leaders during any conflict — including potentially a nuclear war," the outlet reported.

Just how big is the facility that's being monitored by America? It's believed to be 10 times the size of the Pentagon - which is the headquarters of the American military.

Dennis Wilder, the former head of China analysis for the CIA, told the Financial Times, "If confirmed, this new advanced underground command bunker for the military leadership, including President Xi as the chairman of the Central Military Commission, signals Beijing’s intent to build not only a world-class conventional force but also an advanced nuclear warfighting capability."

The Chinese embassy in the USA didn't comment on the project. That's par for the course. The CCP isn't exactly an open system. They rule through fear and secrecy.

What's the point of the massive military compound? To be able to withstand a nuclear attack, and the only country on the planet China fears in a nuclear war is the USA.

"Chinese leaders may judge that the new facility will enable greater security against US ‘bunker buster’ munitions, and even against nuclear weapons. It can also incorporate more advanced and secure communications and have room for expanding PLA capabilities and missions," and unnamed former intelligence official told the outlet.

An unnamed researcher told the outlet, "This fortress only serves one purpose, which is to act as a doomsday bunker for China’s increasingly sophisticated and capable military."

China has major military goals when it comes to rapid expansion and modernization. Why? The belief is to take Taiwan and push America out of the region.

The window for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan opens in 2027. That's just two years away, and then America will have a choice. Rush in assets to defend Taiwan or risk it falling to the CCP.

If option one is chosen, then there would likely be immediate and brutally violent escalation on both sides. At that point, leaders and officials in both countries will be evacuated to bunkers. The fact China is building one of unprecedented size is a sign they plan to use it if necessary. That can't be overlooked.

What do you think China's war plans are? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.