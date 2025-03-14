We Bring The 'Doom!' - Did Costco Guys Jinx The Yankees?

Last October, I tweeted out a video of the Costco Guys - you know, A.J. and his son Big Justice, at Yankees Stadium doing their typical song and dance, telling everyone they were going to "Bring the Boom to you!" I said that these guys were going to jinx the Yankees.

Fast-forward five months, and low and behold, the Bronx is Burning, and it ain't from any Boom, that's for sure, but instead a heck of a lot of Doom and Gloom.

YANKEES HAVE BEEN CURSED EVER SINCE COSTCO GUYS DID VIDEO

"These 2 are gonna jinx us. Yankees are gonna be screwed bc the damn weirdo Boom father who smiles WAY too much had to go and do this," I tweeted out on October 4, 2024.

Ironically enough, now others have jumped on board with what I originally tweeted, including a similar tweet that made its way onto The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week.

"I guess the Yankees have done absolute garbage since [the Costco Guys] brought the Boom. Do they need to bring them back and do a Double Boom? Or are the Yankees f'd forever," McAfee asked Ty Schmitt from his staff.

Make no mistake about it, the Yankees are in absolute shambles right now, and I'm not saying, but I'm saying that it all leads back to the father-and-son Costco duo doing whatever wholesale retailer voodoo that was when they visited Yankees Stadium.

COINCIDENCE?

Ever since AJ - who has since become an AEW Wrestler, and Big Justice traveled to the Bronx as "so-called" Yankees fans, the Yanks have:

- Lost the World Series

- Lost Juan Soto to the Mets

- AL Rookie of the Year pitcher Luis Gil out for 3 months

- Giancarlo Stanton is Hurt, who knows if he ever returns

- Gerrit Cole out for the Year

In the words of Michael Scott, "Nope, don't like that."

Now call me superstitious, but I clearly know what I'm talking about. Either the CostCo Guys or Fat Joe (after his disastrous pregame performance in which he walked over the mound - a big ‘No!’ with the baseball Gods) did something to the Yankees.

It's only the middle of March, and already I know it's going to be a long, long season.

And it very well could be because of people that aren't even on the damn roster!

WHO DO YOU BLAME FOR THE YANKEES BAD LUCK? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow