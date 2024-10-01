BOOM! Viral 'Costco Guys' Sign With AEW Wrestling For Upcoming Match

We've all seen those videos of "The Costco Guys" featuring A.J. Befumo along with his son "Big Justice." You know, the videos where they run around and scream "Boom!" over and over while the father flexes his muscles in a rather creepy way while trying to pitch double chocolate chunk cookies and other products to viewers.

The viral videos have taken over social media in recent months and have gone from awesome to absolutely cringe and incredibly annoying, yet the father-son duo continue to be massive when it comes to clicks and engagement.

However, just like many of you incorrectly thought that Hawk Tuah's 15 seconds of fame was going to quickly end, the same goes for the Costco guys as they have just announced that A.J. will be wrestling in an upcoming All Elite Wrestling (AEW) match because of course he is!

THE ‘COSTCO GUYS’ FEATURE A.J. BEFUMO AND HIS SON BIG JUSTICE

"We signed the contract today… and I'll be coming back for one more match, and it will be for AEW, All Elite Wrestling," the former independent wrestler-turned-influencer father said. "We don't know exactly when, where or who my opponent is going to be, but I am wrestling for one more match at All Elite Wrestling, the contract is signed."

"Big Justice - how crazy is it? We're coming to AEW to bring the BOOM!" the two then screamed before adding "now, everyone can officially say that AJ and Big Justice are All Elite! We're coming to bring the Boom!"

Costco guy father A.J. Befumo used to wrestle on the independent scene in the 90s and 2000s before his new-found viral fame, has now led him back to the squared circle once again. Last month, he and son Big Justice were in attendance at AEW's All Out pay-per-view event.

It's not that I have anything personal against the Costco guys, but ever since I saw them release the "Boom Song" for a Costco commercial, I've found myself rolling my eyes and screaming "No!" anytime they pop up on my Twitter X feed.

By the way, is it wrong for me to hope that the only ‘Booms’ I hear during the match are when A.J. is getting powerbombed on the wrestling mat? Because that may be the only way I'm tuning into that match.