The World Series Experience Has Left Yankees Fans Absolutely Demoralized | Mike Gunzelman

As a Yankees fan, part of me just wants the World Series to just be over with already, as Monday night was THAT bad for a team that has Major League Baseball's second-highest payroll.

It's been that demoralizing, frustrating, traumatizing, infuriating - whatever word you'd like to use and then some, as the Bronx Bombers have fizzled out into a humiliating disgrace of what was supposed to be their year.

Instead, last night's loss encompassed an absolute crap show as everything from rapper Fat Joe's awful pregame performance in which he made horse sounds to Giancarlo Stanton possibly being the SLOWEST human ever and getting thrown out at the plate because he ran home for God knows what reason. When I say slow, I'm talking Joe Biden may have run to home plate faster - it was that bad.

STANTON CANNOT RUN

As a Yankees fan, I knew that Giancarlo Stanton couldn't run that well, but I had NO idea he REALLY can't run… like at all, and unfortunately, we found out at the worst possible time.

Trailing 3-0 to the Dodgers in the bottom of the 4th inning, Stanton decided to try and score from second base when Anthony Volpe hit a single to left field. Snail Stanton would end up easily getting thrown out by the Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez to end the inning as the Yankees remained scoreless until the 9th inning.

Look at how slow Stanton was on this play and why on Earth would third base coach Luis Rojas wave him home?! Giancarlo Stanton is literally ranked 549th out of 566 MLB players with an awful 24.5 felt per second running speed.

SOCIAL MEDIA IS DESTROYING STANTON

Good news for Rojas and Stanton though - as they are now very famous on social media and are being meme'd like crazy now for Statue Stanton being waved home.

FAT JOE… OH NO!

To be completely honest, I wasn't even shocked that we lost last night.

Unfortunately for Yankees fans, it was over before the first pitch was even thrown.

That's because in response to rapper Ice Cube doing a pregame performance at Dodgers Stadium over the weekend, some genius in the Yankees Front Office decided that the Yanks should counter with their OWN rapper.

So who would it be? Jay-Z? Nas? Wu-Tang Clan? LL Cool J?

No. Fat Joe. And I am blaming him for last night's loss.

FAT JOE FAIL

Now I have nothing against Fat Joe - he's got jams like "All The Way Up" and "What's Luv," but there was nothing good about his performance last night as it is still getting absolutely WRECKED on social media. Anyone that knows anything would realize that it's VERY difficult to have a live singer at an open Stadium without multiple soundchecks and the best audio technology available.

Instead, however, the Yankees sent Fat Joe out for Game 3 of the 2024 World Series to perform almost as bad as Aaron Judge has been at the plate.

The rapper was a good 8 seconds behind his medley of songs, not to mention he couldn't sing half the words because there were curses in them. Like many other baseball viewers last night, I immediately went "WTF?" and hopped on my phone and did a reaction video to the rapper's mess of a performance. The result has been 1+ million views, with many people agreeing that maybe they should have just shown a highlight reel with Fat Joe's music in the background.

And just to add to my nightmare, here is former Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz ripping the Yankees fanbase as ‘lifeless’ while also mocking Fat Joe's performance.

YANKEES MUST WIN TONIGHT

The Yankees now find themselves down 3-0 heading into an all-important Game 4 tonight. If they lose, they will become the first MLB team to be swept in the World Series since the 2012 Detroit Tigers by the San Francisco Giants.

But more importantly, the psychological aspect will be devastating for not only the Yankees fanbase but also Yankees Captain Aaron Judge, who is hitting .088 in the World Series. No, that's not a typo.

If Aaron Judge doesn't turn things around tonight, it will be extremely tough for them to win one game, yet alone multiple.

Meanwhile, millions of Yankees fans like myself are wondering why we do this to ourselves and continue to root for a team that clearly has a lot of holes that need to be filled with better quality players.

