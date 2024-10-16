AJ & Big Justice's 'BOOM' Scale Corrupted By Corporate Sponsorship

The boom scale has been tarnished.

Many of you are most likely familiar with "AJ & Big Justice," aka the ‘Boom’ guys that, more than likely, your kids are saying to their friends while also running around the house singing ‘We Bring The Boom To You!’

The father and son duo have taken over social media, and can be seen everywhere from Yankees and Knicks games to signing a one-day wrestling contract with AEW.

However, let me be the first to say that I believe the ‘boom scale’ has been tarnished and that the Costco Guys have sold out to corporations. That's right, something seems a bit suspicious that could turn a boom into a bust.

AJ AND BIG JUSTICE HAVE BECOME SOCIAL MEDIA STARS

The latest example is when the family shilled for Welch's fruit snacks - automatically giving them a "Boom" rating because OF COURSE they would - it was more than likely a paid advertisement.

When AJ and Big Justice started out, they were known as ‘The Costco Guys’ and would go around sampling food and either give it a ‘Boom’ or a ‘Doom’ rating. It worked out well, clearly - as if something wasn't up to par it would be a doom. They even did it with toys and Nerf guns and the like.

However, now that they have become corporate sell-outs, they are now being sponsored everywhere, and I have to question the credibility of the Boom meter. Just like NFL referees that curiously call pass interference penalties at a time when sports betting is at an all-time high with advertising partnerships across the league, have the Costco Guys ruined any authenticity they once had?

HAWK TUAH OR THE COSTCO GUYS?

Hey, at least Hawk Tuah admits that she shouldn't be nearly as popular as she is and is just straight up rolling with it in a, "What you see is what you get," attitude. She's hawkin' all the products she wants - from mouthwash to BBQ sauce to even sports betting!

Meanwhile, AJ and Big Justice appear to be rating things in a fair manner, but I have my suspicions.

Also, can A.J. the father PLEASE stop smiling so much? You're creeping us out.