Aaron Rodgers Unloads On NFL Refs, Even Mentions 'Roughing' Call

Like most of the NFL fans watching last night's Bills-Jets game, Aaron Rodgers also felt that the referees were a disgusting joke.

"It seemed a bit ridiculous," Rodgers said during his postgame presser in which he threw an interception during the Jets' attempted comeback, solidifying the Bills' 23-20 victory.

The zebras ended up throwing 22 penalty flags, with the Jets being flagged 11 times for 110 yards. At one point, Rodgers even told reporters that a roughing the passer penalty on him that helped his own team was incorrect.

RODGERS RIPS REFS

"Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me," Rodgers continued. "That’s not roughing the passer. We might as well play Sarcastaball if we’re going to call those things. I thought the one on Kinlaw was not roughing the passer, either."

Sarcastaball is an episode of South Park in which the local school tries to come up with a "safer alternative to football." At one point, Stan's dad says that if we are going to baby football players so much that we might as well have them with bikinis and tin foil hats. Tin foil hats?! No wonder Rodgers is familiar with Sarcastaball!

NFL HAS A CREDIBILITY PROBLEM WHEN REFS GO ROGUE

It's no secret that the amount of flags being thrown in NFL games these days has become insane.

It seemed like every time you blinked there was another flag on the ground, as the NFL continues to have its officials throw penalty flags like a cop trying to see how many speeding tickets he can hand out on Memorial Day weekend.

Literally, anytime there are two minutes left in the game, you can automatically assume that there will be a pass interference call or some sort of phantom holding call. And let's not even get started with protecting the quarterbacks - if you even look at them the wrong way, you're going to be called for 15 yards.

The NFL is finding out what the American people have long seen with the government - once you give them power, they run wild with it. In the NFL's case, the referees, under the control of the NFL Competition Committee, have stretched the perimeters of what is a legal play or not.

There's no doubt that the league continues to have a credibility problem between the referees doing as they please as well as sports betting continuing to make people question why calls are being done the way they are. The only way anything will change, however, is if suddenly tens of millions of people stopped watching the games or protested in some way, which, let's be honest, isn't happening because God knows Sundays exist for church, football and hangovers.