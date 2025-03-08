Yankees Gerrit Cole To Undergo Tests For Elbow Injury: This Is My Nightmare

It is taking every ounce of strength in my body to not already call the New York Yankees season over and thus my entire baseball season a wash, but we are getting awfully close to it, and we're not even to March Madness yet!

Just two days after the Yankees announced that their reigning American League Rookie of the Year pitcher Luis Gil would be sidelined for at least three months due to a lat injury, Gerrit Cole - the ace, the phenom, OUR GUY that New York was essentially basing their whole entire season around told the team that he felt discomfort with his throwing elbow and is set to undergo diagnostic testing.

Excuse me, I'm sick to my stomach, and it's not even because of the cheap margaritas and questionable "chicken" tacos from last night.

COLE MISSED TWO MONTHS LAST SEASON DUE TO THE SAME ELBOW

Cole's possible injury came just a day after he got slammed on Thursday night, giving up six runs on five hits - including two home runs-in just 2-and-a-half innings against the Minnesota Twins.

According to MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi, Cole informed the team that he was having some elbow discomfort. It's unclear if the team is making Cole undergo further testing because they believe there might be a serious issue, or if it is precautionary. Regardless, Cole's fastball was averaging just 95mph on Thursday, which was around the same as it was during last season's spring training.

That's not good news for the Yankees though, because Cole suffered right elbow inflammation nearly a year ago today, and he was placed on the 60-day DL. He didn't make his debut start until June.

As you can imagine, Yankees fans on social media are all going to need a therapist very soon because they are not handling this very well. After making it to the World Series and coming up short against the Dodgers, many felt that, despite losing Juan Soto, the team is still in the conversation to be a contender.

COLE SHOULD HAVE RESULTS BACK IN NEXT FEW DAYS

Earlier this offseason, Cole opted out of his contract with the team before re-signing his original deal that pays him $144 million through 2028.

Some fans are now wondering if Cole knew something the team didn't know, or if the training staff told the Yankees to push back a bit because they had their own concerns about the pitcher's health.

All I know is that I feel like I predicted this when I wrote a tongue-in-cheek (with some truth to it) article about Cole showing up to spring training looking overweight and like the Pillsbury Dough Boy.

I wrote it as a semi-joke, but now it may appear that he is injured and nobody knows exactly what caused it.

