Yankees' Gerrit Cole Arrived At Spring Training Looking Fat

Cy Young Award-winning New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole arrived for the first day of spring training Tuesday, and let's just say the ace looks to have been enjoying his chicken parmigiana dinners a little too much this offseason.

My man got big… a little too big. His size has some Yankees fans (like myself) worried that if he doesn't cut some weight, there could be some future knee problems for the No. 1 pitcher. That's something New York simply can't have if they want to try and return to the World Series this year.

Gerrit Cole looked like the MLB equivalent of Zion Williamson when he walked into the team's facilities on Tuesday morning.

GERRIT COLE PUT ON SOME OFFSEASON POUNDS

Social media immediately noticed how pudgy Cole looked when he arrived at Tropicana Field for team physicals. Pitchers and catchers officially report Wednesday for many teams across MLB.

"Sup Tubbs?" one person mockingly wrote about Cole, while another fan said that he definitely looks overweight. Last year, Cole was officially listed as 220lbs and 6-foot-4. He's always been a bit stocky, but someone needed to tell him not to wear tight white t-shirts anymore because those boobs were popping through and not in a good way.

Who knows, maybe Cole has been stress-eating. God knows the rest of us have been after the Yankees ace failed to cover first base during a disastrous Game 6 fifth inning that would eventually lead to the Yankees losing the game and the World Series to the Dodgers.

Sure, I may sound a bit overly dramatic, but as a Yankees fan that hasn't won a World Series since 2009, I'm allowed to be. I need Gerrit Cole to start wearing some weight belts and hitting the sauna ASAP to trim off some of that offseason fat.

