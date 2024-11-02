Yankees Make Moves After Failing In World Series; Anthony Rizzo Gone, Gerrit Cole Opts Out (Temporarily?)

The Yankees are already showing that the upcoming roster won't be like this past one that saw them lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 5 games in this year's World Series.

The first move involves Yankees starting ace Gerrit Cole, who has opted out of his contract. However, before Yankees fans begin Burning Down the Bronx once again, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that this is just procedural and a way to let the team restructure his contract so that he remains in pinstripes for the next 5 years. The Yankees are expected to pay their Cy Young Award-winning pitcher and add another year at $36 million – on top of the four years, $144 million remaining – to keep him in pinstripes.

Not a bad deal for a pitcher who was no doubt dominant in both his Series starts, besides forgetting to cover first base in Game 5 during a disastrous fifth inning that saw the Yankees blow a 5-0 lead and ultimately lose the game thanks to a multitude of errors and fundamental mistakes, including Cole's blunder.

SEE YA RIZZO

Speaking of first base, Yankees fans can say goodbye to Anthony Rizzo as the team declined the 35-year-old's $17.5 million option. The team will end up paying Rizzo $6 million to make him a free agent.

Rizzo is just the first of many offseason moves that the Yankees will make this offseason as they come off paying MLB's second-highest payroll of $309 million, only behind the New York Mets.

WILL THE YANKEES GO ALL IN ON JUAN SOTO?

There will definitely be some drama between both New York teams, as the Mets and the Yankees are expected to be contenders for another Yankees free agent - Juan Soto, who is expected to make BIG BUCKS with his new contract.

How much exactly? Projections range from $500-$700 MILLION over anywhere from 13 to 15 years.

If the Yankees expect to bid that much for Soto, they are going to have to try and save as much money as possible, which is why Rizzo was the first to go.

The Yankees will also have to figure out if they are keeping Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill and others.

Regardless, this year's World Series lineup for the Yankees will not be remotely close to what they put on the field next season. And despite Yankees fans complaints, manager Aaron Boone is expected to return.