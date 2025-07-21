Cowboys Cheerleaders Report For Duty, Gia Duddy Pumps Out More Bahamas Content & Stephen A. Vs. Trump

Final Monday of the final full week of July? NFL teams reporting today, tomorrow, and Wednesday? Ridiculous training camp highlights of quarterbacks throwing 60-yard bombs in slow-mo to wide-open receivers in shorts about to flood our timelines?

Hell yes. Sign me all the way up. I'm so tired of WNBA talk. Of Epstein talk. Of arresting Obama talk (although that one is funny). We need football back so badly right now. And it's here. Sort of. Let's ride.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we report for duty with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded weekend of #content, Gia Duddy reacts to the Will Levis news from a boat in the Bahamas, and Robin Williams should've turned 74 today.

We never miss Robin's birthday around here, and I certainly ain't starting now. Sad.

Grab you whatever your heart desires, pour it out for Robin, and then grab you the same exact thing, and THEN settle in for a second-to-final-Monday-of-July 'Cap!

Nobody did it like Robin Williams

Oddly enough, this is the second straight class Robin has attended! He made a cameo Friday with Craig Ferguson, and now he's back to help us celebrate his 74th birthday.

I feel like I do this every year (I do), but we're going to do it again here. My Mount Rushmore of Robin Williams movies.

Now, this is obviously subjective as hell. I'm not sure it's possible to create an objective, definitive Mount Rushmore when it comes to Robin Williams movies. It depends on when you grew up.

I'm a mid-'90s/early 2000s kid. That was my wheelhouse when it came to movies. I can still smell the inside of a Blockbuster Video today, and I haven't been in one since the Bush Administration.

Anyway, here you have it:

1. Mrs. Doubtfire (this one probably deserves to be on everyone's list)

2. Jumanji (you don't realize how bad the current ones are until you watch the original)

3. Hook (this one is certainly a personal choice)

4. Flubber! (Shut up, haters, it's staying)

Honorable mention: Bicentennial Man, Jack, and RV (that one's a joke).

No, I don't have any of the classics here. No Good Will Hunting. No Good Morning Vietnam. No Dead Poets Society.

And I've seen ‘em all. Love ’em all. But I wasn't watching those movies during my peak run as a kid. It's also hard to argue that GWH is a Robin Williams movie. Clearly, it's not.

I grew up with a taped copy of Hook on VHS from when it aired one night on ABC Family (now Freeform). Or, with the ultimate Robin Williams vs. Shooter McGavin showdown in Flubber. With a young Kirsten Dunst in Jumanji.

I don't make the rules. I just enforce them. That's just how it works.

Anyway, as is tradition, here's the best five minutes of stand-up you'll ever watch. Take notes, Colbert:

What a weekend of #content!

Gets me every time. Like I said, they don't make 'em like that anymore. Imagine where these insufferable late-night hosts would be if they even showed an ounce of talent – or pride (the non-June kind) – like that.

Cheers to Robin on what would've been his 74th birthday. God, he would've loved this class.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a weekend full of WNBA whining!

Cowgirls are here, Stephen A. vs. Trump & Gia's heater continues

What a weekend! Last one until mid-February without … football practices … happening! Sure, it's not much to get excited about, but Lord knows it's better than the WNBA.

Speaking of … a couple thoughts:

1. I don't know the economics of the WNBA. I don't. I ain't gonna sit here and pretend that I do. I can't balance my own checkbook. I'm not gonna try and balance someone else's.

BUT, the optics of the whole thing are so funny to me. The WNBA existed for DECADES without anyone giving a shit. Now, barely 12 months into people kinda-sorta caring, they're wearing shirts and demanding more money? And also taking shots at Caitlin Clark along the way? Come on.

Maybe they do deserve more money. I'm all for people getting paid as much as possible, as long as they're worth it. I just went through contract negotiations with OutKick. Guess what? I still ain't making Hannity money. And I'm not wearing a virtue-signaling shirt to the daily Zoom calls! (Yet).

2. How about Nike proving to us that they're still capable of being normal? What a comeback.

3. We do know what would happen if a male announcer made that joke. We saw it earlier this year when all the holier-than-thou female reporters in the world jumped on the Braves guy when he tried to score some numbers on air.

Remember … it's all fake. It's all BS. It's all pandering.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night. First up? NFL teams around the league are reporting to camp starting TODAY, and that includes … the cheerleaders!

The Cowgirls are HERE:

Yes! Nothing says ‘football is BACK’ like the Cowboys cheerleaders gearing up for duty. I think we're in for a big season out of these girls. Strap in. It's game time.

Next? Let's go ahead and stay in the NFC East …

I'm gonna be honest here, and it may not be popular, but whatever …

I think I'm with Stephen A. Smith on this one, which is something I never thought I'd say/write. I'm all for the Redskins/Indians. Changing the names was the dumbest thing in sports history … at the time, of course. We've seen far dumber things since then – like the WNBA shirts!

But now? Why now? Why is Trump so focused on this now? It's weird, right? It doesn't look great. The whole Epstein thing was such a disaster last week, and this just feels so forced. I'd rather focus on more trade deals and aplpying more pressure on crooked Jerome Powell, and less on the Washington Football Team (they ain't the Commanders in this class).

OK, that's it for today. I know SeanJo had Nightcaps OG Gia Duddy in Screencaps class yesterday, but she's back to posting heaters from the Bahamas mere hours after Will Levis underwent season-ending surgery, and that's worth a look.

Let's go have a week.

