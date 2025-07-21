Kelsey Plum Publicly Outs Caitlin Clark For No-Showing 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' T-Shirt Meeting

Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum took a swipe at Caitlin Clark and her All-Star team during a post-game news conference on Saturday night as she spoke about the players’ protest.

WNBA All-Stars, including Clark, who was sidelined because of an injury, wore T-shirts that read, "Pay Us What You Owe Us." The shot across the bow of the WNBA came amid tense talks around the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for 2026 and beyond.

Plum, who was sitting next to New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu at the news conference, made an odd revelation about the decision to wear the shirts. Even Ionescu, who was on Clark’s team during the All-Star Game, appeared to be taken aback.

"It was a very powerful moment," Plum said. "We didn’t, at least as players, we didn’t know that was going to happen. I think it was kind of, like, a genuine surprise. But the T-shirt, just, united front, was determined this morning, that we had a meeting for. And, you know, not to tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark were very present for that."

"Not really needed to be mentioned," Ionescu said while shaking her head in disapproval.

Plum continued: "I’m trying to make the situation light, OK? I think it was all of us just getting on the same page before the game, and we wanted to do something that was just uniting and collective and I thought that it was a very powerful moment and got the point across. And sometimes, you don’t have to say anything."

The protest was the talk of the weekend as players criticized WNBA officials amid the negotiations.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Saturday she believed a deal will get done before the current CBA expires.

"I'm still really optimistic that we’ll get something done that would be transformational," she said. "And that, next year at All-Star, we’ll be talking about how great everything is. Obviously, there’s a lot of hard work to be done on both sides to get there."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.