Nikki Glaser Lets The Girls Breathe, The Ideal Stephen Colbert Replacement & Brooks Nader's ESPYs Nip-Slip

While the Libs (and the PANICANS) were all laser-focused on the latest issue of the Wall Street Journal, us sane Americans were skirting on by to another big summer Friday.

IDIOTS! Trump fooled ‘em again! They let us make it to the penultimate Friday of July, and we’re gonna make ‘em pay. Bigly. Let’s roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we tear up the cover of Variety Magazine with Nikki Glaser, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from an absolutely LOADED week of #content, but first, we pay tribute to Stephen Colbert.

Elsewhere, the WNBA has a new confirmed lesbian, and, um, did anyone catch Brooks Nader at The ESPYs? We all just glossed over this?

Well, that ends today! Shame on us for missing it. Goodness gracious. You'll see.

Grab you a Dark ‘N Stormy to combat the summer heat – it’s also ‘Tropical Night’ downtown tonight where I am, so it works out! – and settle in for a Friday 'Cap.

Pour one out for Colbert!

Let's spin the wheel today and start with … Stephen Colbert! Sad. Gonna miss him.

For those who missed it, CBS canceled Stephen's insufferable Lib show last night, giving him one final season before mercifully closing up shop. Frankly, I'm shocked that a Trump-hating late-night show failed. Weird.

Other than suffering from a severe case of TDS, Colbert's show was actually pretty normal. It's a shame that it's ending. How in the hell are we supposed to survive without this sort of #content in our lives?

Or this:

See? Normal.

Yeah, I mean – what are doing here, CBS? Come on! Give the people what they want! We want more Colbert, more Stacey Abrams, and more Adam Schiff!

Because if anything resonates with the American public in 2025, it's having ADAM SCHIFF on your show the night before it gets the axe.

Amazing:

What a week of #content!

Yeah, can't imagine why Colbert got canned. Weird.

David Letterman handed him the keys to the best car in the world, and this dummy really destroyed it in 10 years. Think about that. Easiest thing ever, and he ran it into the ground. Amazing.

Oh well. Personally, I'd bring Craig Ferguson back. Remember him? MILES better than any of this crap we get nowadays. Ain't even close.

In fact, let's go ahead and bat Craig leadoff as we get to the best #content from the week:

WNBA, Brooksie's whoopsie & Nikki!

On second thought, maybe I just want Robin Williams back in my life? God, I miss him. So much. Coming up on the 11-year anniversary of his death. Not-so-shockingly, that's around the time the world started going to shit. Odd.

Anyway, a couple thoughts …

1. That Obama vid is obviously not the original, but it's still the internet at its absolute peak. Amazing.

2. When I saw the WSJ story last night with Trump's letter and drawing, I literally thought it was satire. I was scrolling Twitter for a solid 20 minutes under the assumption that it was very clearly fake.

When I realized the WSJ ACTUALLY published it, I couldn't believe it. Still can't. Just when you think Trump's down bad, the Libs throw him a life-jacket. Happens every time. What a gift.

3. Good to have Catfish Girl Hannah Barron back in class for the second time this week! Even better to see she loves this great country.

By the way, when the clock strikes midnight tonight, we'll officially be five Saturdays away from Week 0 of the college football season. Five.

We're so freaking close I can taste it. Again, fellas, get those chores done now. Don't wait till next month. Get ‘em done NOW. Thank me later. It’s all hands on deck come Aug. 23.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Friday class into a big Friday night. First up? Big news out of the WNBA today!

Nobody does an All-Star weekend like the WNBA. Did you see any girlfriend reveals at the MLB All-Star game earlier this week? Don't think so. While Cal Raleigh was busy hitting tanks, Paige Bueckers was gearing up for the big reveal.

Different worlds, boys and girls. Choose your fighter.

I said it earlier when I broke this earth-shattering story, so I'll say it again now. I don't care. I really don't. It's not exactly news that a lesbian plays in the WNBA. We're not breaking Watergate here.

BUT, it's always wild to me when these things are just talked about in the open. Not that there's anything wrong with that, as Jerry and George would say, but just because you don't see it in any other sport.

This would be like Pat Mahomes confirming he's dating Travis Kelce before the start of training camp next week. Or Paul Skenes tossing Livvy aside to date his battery mate. No, I don't know who the Pirates' catcher is, and I ain't looking it up. You know what I mean.

You remember Kate Martin's girlfriend reveal from last summer? She broke the damn internet for two days in June:

What a time that was. I think we're in for a big WNBA all-star weekend. Can't wait!

Next? I don't know how we did it, but society seems to have completely glossed over SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader suffering an all-time wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs on Wednesday.

How does this happen?

So much going on here. First of all, ain't Brooksie's first time with an ill-timed nip-slip. She handled that like an absolute pro. Veteran stuff. Think Kurt Warner leading the Cardinals in 2009. Lights ain't too bright for her.

Secondly … how about poor Joey Logano sweating BULLETS up there next to her? How in the hell did a NASCAR driver draw that card? Probably made four-wide at Daytona seem like a cakewalk.

Wild stuff. We glossed over it because of Shane's performance, obviously, but it deserves a good, hard look today. Bravo, Brooks.

Speaking of that opening monologue, let's end the week with someone else who made all the Libs sweat bullets last summer …

Nikki Glaser!

Take us into the weekend, Nikki.

See you Monday.

