Equally Dumb Jimmy Kimmel Fires Off Vulgar Message To CBS After Stephen Colbert Cancellation

Does it get any more insufferable than Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert?

Has this been the greatest 48 hours in the history of TV? I've been thinking about that a lot lately, and it HAS to be up there.

Stephen Colbert fired by CBS. NPR and PBS defunded. Shane Gillis angered all the Libs on a Disney-owned network. It's just win after win after win. I can't keep up!

And by that way, I don't want people to get fired. I don't. I don't root for that, and that includes Stephen Colbert. But, he's just so insufferable, and suffers from such an extreme case of TDS, that I'm almost left with no choice here.

Anyway, one person who is NOT pleased with the Colbert news? You'll never guess.

Jimmy Kimmel! Colbert's equally dumb friend over on ABC. Frankly, I'm not sure which talking-head is more insufferable. What a battle that would be. An all 1-seed national title game for sure.

That's a debate for another day, though. And one I can assure you we will get to here at OutKick.

In the meantime, here's stupid Jimmy's message to CBS late last night, via his Instagram story like a 14-year-old girl:

Stephen Colbert is just so embarrassing

"F--k you and all you Sheldons CBS."

OK, I'll give Jimmy credit for that one. I laughed. That's funny. I always say, funny is funny, and mocking the Sheldons is funny.

Big Bang? Overrated. Young Sheldon? You just couldn't pay me enough money to watch that show. Yet people did for SEVEN YEARS, which boggles my mind.

Anyway, these two are obviously all-in against Donald Trump, and have been for a decade now. Colbert is probably the worst of the two if we're being honest, but that's really getting picky. For me, the whole vaccine bit is what truly separates Stephen from Jimbo.

Remember this from a few years ago?

That was just so beyond embarrassing, I almost thought it was fake. Sort of like the WSJ Trump letter to Epstein. It's so beyond ridiculous, that I literally thought it was satire when it got published last night.

That's (probably) fake. But Colbert pushing Pfizer propaganda on his soon-to-be-canceled show? That was 100% real, and 200% embarrassing.

Oh well. We get one last season of it now. Sad.

At least we have Jimmy Kimmel over on ABC.

For now.