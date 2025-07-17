'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Gets Canned, Mercifully Coming To End In 2026

Stephen Colbert, you're fired. Late-night host and propagandist Stephen Colbert is being dropped in 2026 as his show officially draws to a close.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has been canceled and is set to end in May 2026 after its 11th season, CBS announced Thursday.

The network described Colbert's cancellation as a "financial decision," despite his reputation taking a nosedive in recent years.

Colbert addressed the news on his show Thursday, also announcing his guest, Adam Schiff.

"The network will be ending The Late Show in May," Colbert said.

The crowd booed, and he added that he "shared their feelings," while thanking the network for giving him the opportunity.

CBS/Paramount clarified that the decision to end Colbert's run was not based on "performance."

CBS stated: "We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘THE LATE SHOW’ franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television."

Over the years, Colbert has leaned heavily into progressive talking points, most infamously performing an embarrassing dance routine with anthropomorphic needles to promote the vaccine, a moment critics dubbed the lowest point of his career.

Another factor in the abrupt cancellation may have been Colbert's snide remarks toward CBS' parent company, Paramount, following its settlement with President Donald Trump over a smear "60 Minutes" segment about the Commander-in-Chief.

Paramount executives stated Thursday that Colbert’s dismissal was not because of any toes he may have stepped on.

"It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount. Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult," the statement read.

Once a sharp political comic, Colbert sold out his edge for partisan pandering, and now the curtain falls on his late-night flop.

