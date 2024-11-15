Intolerable Late Night Host Stephen Colbert Throws A Tantrum Over RFK Jr.

What a run for this country over the last 10 days. Seriously, I keep thinking it's gonna slow down, but the #winning just doesn't end with Donald J. Trump.

The Dems have been melting down for days now. Days. They're fleeing Twitter (X, whatever) because it's no longer safe! They're crying on TV. CNN is erupting into chaos nightly. Rachel Maddow is beside herself.

With every Trump cabinet nomination, the world burns a little more. It's been truly amazing to watch unfold in real time.

But last night's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Dept. of Health may take the cake (not that RFK would eat it!). The Libs are tearing apart at the seams over this one. They all think we're gonna end up with measles by Thanksgiving. Polio is BACK.

The party that believes men can get pregnant is now furious that ANTI-SCIENCE RFK Jr. is here to Make America Healthy Again. It's wild.

Leading the charge? Stephen Colbert! The late night host, who is perhaps the biggest, most insufferable vaccine pusher on the planet, took the news WELL on his show last night.

Enjoy!

Sit this one out, Stevie

Ahhhh. That's the good stuff, baby! Inject THAT into my veins, Bobby! I need it like I need air to breathe.

Stephen Colbert – who literally danced with a bunch of COVID vaccines a few years back in maybe the most embarrassing video of the 21st century – is angry that "anti-vax" RFK Jr. is in charge now. Color me SHOCKED.

These people are lunatics. I'm telling you, they are unhinged at this point. They cannot fathom what is happening to this country. It's eating them alive.

The same people who masked up – then masked DOWN to eat – and then masked UP again are now angry that RFK Jr. may want to scale back the lunacy a touch.

The same people, including Stephen, who got 18 vaccine shots and 12 more boosters – and STILL got COVID multiple times – are in disbelief that someone is now in charge who thinks it's all hogwash.

Hey, Stephen – cry more. No, seriously. Cry more. We NEED it. We want it. We suffered through pointless mandates and threats from the White House over the useless COVID vaccine for YEARS. We're done with it. You had your time.

It's Bobby's turn, now.

Get your mind right. We're getting healthy again!

Choose your fighter: