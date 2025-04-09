Donald Trump Stuffs Weasel Adam Schiff In A Body Bag With Middle School Insult

Happy Tariff The Crap Out Of The Entire World Day to all who celebrate!

That's right. It's hard to believe that, up until now, it's been all talk. But not anymore. Donald Trump's grand tariff plan went into effect at midnight, and now, it's off to the races.

You get a tariff! You get a tariff! You get one, you get one, you get one!

Should be a great few days on Wall Street! Can't wait.

Anyway, that's not why we're here. Trump spent Tariff Eve at the National Republican Congressional Dinner (NRCC) last night, and, frankly, he seemed super stressed. Guy was sweating bullets. Not smiling, no laughing, and couldn't stop fidgeting. It was ominous. Not what you want to see on Tariff Eve.

Just kidding! Trump put on a two-hour stand-up routine, taking down every single insufferable Lib along the way. And, for the second time this week, he stuffed that lunatic Adam Schiff in a body bag in front of the entire country:

Adam Schiff has predictable response

Incredible. Sure, the Dems will pounce on this and say, "sHoUlDn'T hE Be WoRriEd aBoUt ThE sToCk mArkEt!?!?!" But I don't care. Funny is funny, and this is funny.

Maybe Trump's laughing through the pain? I doubt it, but whatever. We're all in on Main Street right now, baby! Piss off, Wall Street!

And also, what did I tell you about the Dem response? Right on cue!

Such a typical Lib response. Such losers. It's amazing. They're all insufferable, but this Adam Schiff is truly the worst. Him and Tim Walz.

I won't even group Jasmine Crockett in there (Trump also crushed her, too) because, frankly, she's not a big enough name yet. Sorry, Jas.

But Adam Schiff has been a piece of trash for years now, and Trump despises him. DESPISES him. I'd wager to say Adam is right near the top of Trump's Sh*t List. Has to be. He's dumped on him twice this week.

The first time was when the Dodgers were at the White House – go check out Hook's write-up, he loved it! – but that was kid's play compared to him calling out his watermelon head last night.

What a time to be alive. What a way to spend Tariff Eve.

Buckle up for a big day!