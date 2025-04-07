Working Class Man Joins World Series Champion Dodgers At Trump's White House, Results Might Shock You

What happens when a blue-collar, working class man visits the White House?

As OutKick readers know, I come from rural Wisconsin. It's the kind of gritty atmosphere where people don't have much, but what we do have, we had to claw and fight for every inch of the way.

Nothing is free. Everything is earned.

That molds you into a certain kind of person. It gives you a certain kind of edge, but that edge isn't exactly a cultural fit for the D.C. elites.

Let me be clear, I hate most people I know in Washington, D.C. They're among the most unimpressive people you'll ever meet. It's a clown show. Yet, I have also found some good people working in and outside of politics.

Seeing as how I'm a working class man, I don't often attend fancy events. That's why I was surprised by a phone call I received several days ago:

An invite to the White House.

What happens when a man from rural Wisconsin visits the White House?

I was invited as a guest for the celebration at the White House for the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the World Series. To the surprise of nobody reading this, I don't know anything about baseball.

Not a single thing.

The Dodgers and the rest of the MLB could walk into a restaurant I'm sitting in, and I wouldn't even know. I can tell you the most intricate details of Delta Force, but when it comes to baseball, I'm totally in the dark. If it's not college football, the NFL or college basketball, good luck getting answers from me.

Yet, it's the White House. Who says no to the White House? Also, for full disclosure, I've had to go to the White House a handful of times in the past, but for seasons I'm not really able to discuss here. This is definitely a different shift and opportunity.

However, this trip wasn't going to be as easy as you might imagine. For those of you who don't know, I lost the Hookstead Compound (location classified) in a flood back in March. It was an absolute disaster that was so mind-bogglingly stupid it's hard to believe it's even real. I've been moved to a different location for the time being…..without limited clothes.

The first thing I had to do after accepting the invite (always a miracle whenever I pass a security check), was return to the wreckage and see if I could find any acceptable clothes for the White House.

Shockingly, I think I pulled it off. It isn't much, but it will work in a pinch. If you want to see what it looks like when I play dress up, go ahead and take a gander below.

Now, any big event requires a hearty dinner the night before to set the tone and properly fuel up. My fiancée whipped up a truly awesome dinner that I chowed down after spending a few hours with the boys enjoying ice cold domestic beers.

First thing I did after waking up was shave, grab my trusted Wisconsin Badgers mug, fill it with exactly five ice cubes, pour some straight black cold brew and start injecting caffeine into my soul.

However, even the best laid plans can quickly go sideways.

However, even the best laid plans can quickly go sideways. It's *DUMPING* rain in Washington, D.C. and it's cold. How is it barely above freezing in April? So much for global warming. I had high hopes.

The problem is all my cold weather gear and rain gear is in the now-flooded-out Hookstead Compound, and I have no time to go get it.

None.

I'm going to have to find a way to push through, and I'm definitely not going to complain. If the boys on D-Day could handle the weather and the boys in the Battle of the Bulge could handle the cold, then I damn sure can do both seeing as how machine guns and artillery aren't raining down on me.

I hop into a vehicle, do my best to stay dry and set up camp at a coffee shop near the White House. I'm now on my second cup of straight black cold brew and the juices are flowing.

I have so much caffeine in my system that I don't think I can hold my hands straight.

Let's get to the White House.

Prior to leaving for the White House, I packed a bag full of your usual stuff that you'd need. Think computer, chargers and stuff like that. I triple-checked it before leaving, and did it again from the coffee shop before heading to the White House. I'm hyper-paranoid I'll accidentally forget to unpack some kind of weapon (always legally owned, of course). I do the same at airports. It's never been a problem, but you can't be too safe.

After one final check, I decided I'm good to go. Let's see how security and the Secret Service are at the checkpoint.

I'm greeted by a variety of Secret Service agents at the gate and a very loud working dog. I'd share photos, but that's strictly prohibited in this part of the White House.

What I will also note is that security at the White House is *NOTHING* like you'd think from the movies. Not even close. Once you're cleared in, you have a lot of freedom of movement and there's hardly any noticeable guards. The ones you do see aren't packing open long weapons or submachine guns. At least, that's been my experience. It is once you get deeper in, if you're near the PEOC or if there's an emergency. Otherwise, it's very light. It's no different today. Also, I never understand when I see USSS, the military or cops with MP5s chambered in 9mm or .45ACP. Sure, it's a fun range gun, but you need a hell of a lot more firepower than that if things get hot. I'd much rather have an MP-7 if an HK-16 - the premier rifle of Tier One operators - isn't available.

Sidenote, a few years ago when I was at the White House for one of the visits we're not going to talk about today, I did get to see a Secret Service sniper team up close and personal. Unlike exterior guards or interior USSS armed with pistols, those dudes had legit firepower and the necessary night vision to match it. Anyway, I digress.

Secret Service was every bit as professional as they always are during our interactions, but I am required to check my bag. I now just have my headphones, phone, wallet and nothing else.

The Dodgers event is slated to start at 11:00 am EST. People are flooding in long before that. Couple observations, I'm very surprised by how many kids I see. Lots of very excited young people. Second, I am appalled by how casually some people are dressed. I might hate putting on a suit, but this is the White House. Put on a suit and tie. It's not hard.

Yet, here I am. A working class man who managed to, once again, slip into the seat of American power. However, I didn't realize how laissez faire the White House is with the schedule. The clock starts ticking way past the start time and President Trump and the Dodgers are nowhere to be seen. People, myself included, are starting to get antsy. There are few things in life that annoy me more than deviations from a schedule. Delta Force doesn't assault a target with half the team showing up 30 minutes late. It's done on schedule with everyone at once. I understand the President is busy, but let's pause the trade war for a moment to get to the Dodgers so I can get to lunch.

I kill some time by throwing in my headphones and listening to the latest "Antihero Podcast" about John Chapman and Robert's Ridge.

Finally, Trump arrives with the Dodgers and the place goes absolutely wild. There's chanting, yelling and a lot of cheers. Again, I know nothing about baseball and have absolutely no clue what people around me are chanting about. Either way, they seem excited.

One of the first things I notice is how shockingly small the Dodgers are. I'm not the world's biggest man or even close to it. I'm easily one bigger than the majority of the team, and significantly bigger than a surprising chunk of the team.

I had no idea baseball players were so small. It was a bit jarring. Maybe I should have tried my hand at baseball.

Trump does his thing, gives a speech, calls out a handful of players, talks about egg prices falling and, overall, it was a pretty entertaining speech.

You can watch the event below if you're interested.

All things considered, it's always surreal to go to the White House for any reason - no matter how serious or casual it might be.

For a kid from rural Wisconsin, I'm fairly certain nobody else from my hometown has ever set foot in the White House. At the very least, I'm 100% confident nobody has done it more than I have.

Who would have thought a blue-collar guy would be able to slip into the White House and (I guess?) fit in without anyone noticing I'm not really one of them. In fact, I pride myself on rejecting D.C. elitism while most people in the city make it their entire personality.

Perhaps it's a sign that sports can bring all people together.

We also nearly had a disaster when I was leaving. The people who took my bag took a disturbingly long time to find it. Did they lose it? Did I not clear it as well as I thought and it was being searched? I had no idea, but seeing as how a computer and other stuff was in it, I started getting a bit nervous when the nice people working that area of the White House couldn't find it.

Eventually another person showed up to assist and she was able to locate it without further trouble. Crisis narrowly avoided.

Finally, I have to find something to eat. I've been up since before the sun, and my caffeine high is gone, and I haven't eaten a thing all day. I've just nuked my stomach with a lot of black coffee.

I exit the White House with one goal and one goal only:

Find food.

I settle in at a nice little establishment near the White House, grab some food and call it a day. Overall, it was a nice experience for this working class man from Wisconsin.

Turns out they don't just turn you away at the front gate if you're not a member of high society, or maybe my acting skills are that good that I fit in when pressed.

Have you ever been to the White House? Let me know about your experiences at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.