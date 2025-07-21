Cam Ward Just Won Titans' Starting Quarterback Job After Curious Timing Of Will Levis Surgery

Cam Ward Goes from first pick to first on the Titan depth chart

Cam Ward is the Tennessee Titans new starting quarterback following a season-ending shoulder injury to Will Levis.

The Titans on Monday morning announced Levis will undergo shoulder surgery that will end his season before it even begins.

And while the club did not officially name Ward the starter, the matter is academic at this point.

Levis, who had been dealing with shoulder issues throughout the 2024 season, recently elected the option to have the season-ending surgery to focus on "his long-term health."

Levis will have surgery scheduled for July 29.

The timing of Levis deciding to have surgery in July instead of early in the offseason has raised eyebrows around the NFL. It suggests Levis either suffered or aggravated an injury while throwing this offseason or initially decided without success to try to overcome discomfort through ongoing rehabilitation of an injury suffered last season.

The Titans gave no hint in their statement they are upset with Levis either way.

"He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader," the Titans said in a statement. We remain confident in his full recovery."

Titans Confident In Cam Ward As Starter

The Titans are, meanwhile, confident they have a starting quarterback in Ward.

The 2025 first-round pick was expected to win a competition with Levis during training camp and that came from people who watched him during offseason OTA and camps and were impressed with both his desire to learn, work ethic and natural arm talent.

Ward set the single-season TD pass record at the University of Miami last season with 39. That's the same University of Miami that also had Jim Kelly, Bernie Kosar and Vinny Testaverde play for them in the past.

The Titans may look to sign another quarterback in the coming days. The club's quarterback room now consists of journeymen Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

Hard Luck For Will Levis

Levis, a 2023 second-round pick of the Titans, has one year remaining on his contract.

He was unable to lock down the starting job the last two seasons in part because he struggled with ball security – he threw 16 interceptions in 21 starts – and he missed games because of injuries. Those injuries were in part caused by the leaky protection Levis saw throughout his time as a starter.

Levis opened last season hoping for a big second-year leap to his career. It didn't work out that way.

There were rumors circulating throughout the league the Titans would be open to trading Levis if/when he lost the starting quarterback competition to Ward at the end of training camp.

Those rumors were fueled by the idea the team didn't want any sort of shadow cast on Ward as he played through typical rookie difficulties.

There will be no shadow now. It's Ward's time.