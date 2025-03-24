Cam Ward Pro Day Throwing Session Helps Solidify Chances He'll Be No. 1 NFL Pick

If you were wondering whether the Tennessee Titans are seriously all over the idea of drafting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall selection during next month's NFL draft, all you had to do was review the roster of people that made their way to the University of Miami quarterback's pro day on Monday.

The Titans sent:

President of football operations Chad Brinker.

General manager Mike Borgonzi.

Assistant GM Dave Ziegler.

Vice president Reggie McKenzie.

Head coach Brian Callahan.

Offensive coordinator Nick Holz.

And quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

Titans Send Everybody!

Yeah, that's not all. The Titans also brought a camera crew to the pro day as well as their lead writer for TennesseeTitans.com.

Oh, and the team hosted Ward for dinner Sunday evening, per PaulKuharsky.com. It's a miracle the Titans didn't send their mascot to the throwing session.

Ward Solidifies Chances Of Being No. 1

Ward will be the No. 1 overall pick, NFL sources assured OutKick last week.

And Monday's throwing session did nothing to change that likelihood.

Ward put on a show, throwing the football from multiple arm angles. He drove the ball for completions and faded away from pressure to complete other passes.

He showed a great ability to bootleg left and throw against his body.

Ward took snaps under center and from shotgun and threw the ball on rhythm.

Yes, he had eight incompletions among his 60 or so passes. But it was obvious he has good accuracy and placement.

Nice Culmination To The Workout

Oh, and the end of 45-minute workout was fun, too. Ward actually caught a touchdown pass to end the throwing session.

"I walked away with a touchdown," Ward kidded afterward.

"We got everything we wanted to get accomplished today," Ward added.

Every NFL team attended the pro day in Coral Gables, with all 32 sending representatives to the Hurricanes' Carol Soffer indoor practice facility. But the fact that the Cleveland Browns, picking No. 2, didn't send either head coach Kevin Stefanski or general manager Andrew Berry, suggests the Browns know Ward is going No. 1.

(The Browns had assistant general manager Glenn Cook attending, per the Hurricanes.)

One NFL personnel man, who attended the workout texted OutKick, "Good work. We've seen it all on tape. His footwork is much better now. He's obviously been working because it shows."

Cristobal: Ward ‘Lights A Place Up’

Miami coach Mario Cristobal years ago coached Justin Herbert at Oregon. He told NFL teams back then to pick Herbert ASAP.

Cristobal's evaluation on Ward is similar.

"I don't know how to talk about him without running into cliches," Cristobal said on the ACC Network, "because he is as different as it gets. He's the ultimate competitor and ultimate connector and galvanizer of people. He's the type of guy that lights a place up and everybody just turns it up because he inspires people to get better through his work ethic, through his self-accountability, and then holding others accountable as well.

"And this is daily. This is not a mood thing where today he's off and we're going to get him back tomorrow. This was a daily thing with him and he certainly taught a lot of guys what it is to be a great leader."