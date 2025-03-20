Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward Emerges As NFL Draft's Most Likely No. 1 Pick

The NFL draft is still over a month away but multiple league executives and other sources believe the No. 1 overall selection is already pretty much decided, and that will be University of Miami quarterback Cameron Ward.

And, yes, stuff can change between now and the April 24th start of the first round in Green Bay, but barring unforeseen circumstances, it's clear Ward's name will be called before fellow quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Ward First To The Titans Is Expectation

Ward going first is such an open secret around the NFL that Mel Kiper, who thinks Sanders is the better quarterback prospect, has slotted Ward to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 in his mock draft and spoke about it as if it's a done deal on a Wednesday conference call.

"You sample a few people and see what the consensus is … that Cam Ward is the consensus No. 1 quarterback," Kiper said. "Why? Because he has a stronger arm and is more mobile."

And this is where a quickie draft tutorial might benefit:

The Titans said publicly at the NFL scouting combine that they would be willing to listen to offers for the No. 1 overall selection.

When general Mike Borgonzi said that, he was obviously uncertain about Ward and probably the other top prospects in this draft. And the internal evaluation on the entire Titans roster that would have included quarterback Will Levis was perhaps not complete.

So, it was smart for Borgonzi to leave every option open at that time.

Even If Titans Trade, Ward Still No. 1

But nearly a month later, the Titans know what they think of Levis and whether they wish to add another young talent in the quarterback room, likely to replace him.

And, even if the Titans have done that evaluation and decided Levis is their quarterback, the next move would not be to pick Carter or Hunter.

The next move would be to trade the pick – perhaps even to the Cleveland Browns, who pick second, or the New York Giants, who pick third, and still get a great player while also adding multiple other draft resources.

And why would the Browns or Giants be interested in potentially giving extra draft picks to move up just one or two slots?

The Browns would do it to make sure they don't get passed by some other team vying for the top pick.

And the Giants would do it to make sure they are in position to pick the player they most need in this draft.

And both those teams would pick Ward.

Browns, Giants Need A Quarterback

Both need a quarterback. Both are in a prime position atop the draft that they may not be at in the future. Both would pick the quarterback they need to move them forward.

So, yes, Cam Ward is headed for the No. 1 overall pick – either to the Titans or whichever other team trades into the top spot the Titans currently hold.

The next obvious question is why Ward?

"You look at Cam for Tennessee, for them, the arm strength the angles he throws from, the mobility – he had 17 rushing touchdowns the last three years … All that leads to that," Kiper said.

And then why not Sanders?

It's about sheer size, arm talent and speed.

Sanders An ‘Old School Pocket Passer’

"He's only 6-1 ½ and 212," Kiper said of Sanders. "He doesn't have explosive arm strength or explosive legs. So you're talking about a traditional, old school pocket passer that's going to need help.

"He's going to need an offensive line in front of him just like [Tom] Brady needed coming out of Michigan, that was my comment, when he was selected at the end of the sixth round.

"He needed an offensive line. He wasn't going to be able to maneuver like a Cam Ward can or even what [Patrick] Mahomes does, slipping and sliding the way he does, and moving around, and certainly not to the extent of any of the other great, mobile quarterbacks like Josh [Allen] and Lamar [Jackson] and others."

With Ward expected to go No. 1, that leaves the Browns or Giants having to seriously consider Sanders even if he's neither the top prospect nor top quarterback on their board.

And a team would have to be comfortable bringing the so-called Prime family and all their trappings into their organization. Kiper, however, dismisses that.

"This whole circus atmosphere people think will come with Shedeur is ridiculous," he said. "That's not going to happen. Deion was a great player, a great teammate, he was all about working hard, preparing, doing it the right way. Shedeur is the same way. So, the Giants are a really good fit."