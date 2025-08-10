Carnival Cruise Passengers Trade Punches & Pull Hair In The Latest Brawl Outside Long Beach Cruise Terminal

As we learned from the Royal Caribbean cruise passengers who shut down a pool with a swim-up bar on the cruise line's private island last weekend, there's no reason to keep the fighting onboard the ship exclusively.

That limits your options.

There are so many other places to trade punches, and in this case, pull a little hair. The pool during an afternoon off the ship is just one option. If you're a tad bit more creative, you'll take the fight outside the cruise terminal.

That is exactly where the latest Carnival Cruise brawl took place a few days ago.

According to witnesses who captured the action, these cruise passengers exchanged punches outside the cruise terminal in Long Beach, California, as Carnival Firenze was docked in the port.

It's all fun and games until the security guards or law enforcement break out the mace and make their way towards the brawling. That tends to put an end to most of the fist flying action.

So much for Carnival's "code of conduct" which states that fighting is not tolerated and passengers can be banned from sailing for such behavior.

Is it time for an industry-wide "do not sail" list as some have suggested? I don’t know if that needs to be implemented. I mean where's your sense of adventure?

I get that you're supposed to climb aboard a cruise ship and leave your worries on land. It's an experience that's supposed to be relaxing and sometimes filled with strangers attempting to sleep with you.

But will banning those who fight solve anything?

It's not like there won’t be others to fill that void. I'd argue you need the possibility of a brawl breaking out or a slide falling apart, for example, to keep grounded.

If all cruises are brawl-free "great" experiences, are any of them truly great experiences? You need the disasters to put the fantastic ones in perspective.