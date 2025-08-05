Romantic Cruise Takes Turn For Couple When Fellow Passengers Wouldn’t Stop Trying To Sleep With Them

Being hot on a romantic cruise doesn’t mean a couple is trying to sleep with their fellow passengers.

Imagine setting sail on a 10-day cruise you believe will be a romantic experience for you and your boyfriend only to be constantly hit on by fellow passengers who want to sleep with both of you.

I'm not going to lie, this wouldn’t have happened to an ugly couple. So it's kind of a story about being too hot to go on a cruise without having everyone try to bang them, but nonetheless they weren’t into that scene.

Hooking up with strangers on a cruise ship is so much not this couple's thing that the woman who took to TikTok to tell her story says she's never going on a cruise again.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

It all started to take a turn for them when they went to the ship's nightclub on the first night to sit in a booth to people-watch. A man immediately approached them to ask if they were looking for a third to join them.

He didn’t take no for an answer and circled back to see if they had changed their mind before the couple witnessed a woman and her husband leave the nightclub with their third.

The couple also had a woman call their room and try to hook up with them. That wasn’t all she explains.

Hot people should be able to go on cruises without having their fellow passengers constantly try to sleep with them

"At night, we would be sitting on the balcony ourselves… We would see people arm-in-arm with each other, in groups, and stuff like that and going off to their rooms," she said.

"And also, from our balcony… you would hear people shouting to other balconies, and it's not that they were friends, they were trying to encourage hook ups."

In other words, there was a lot of extracurricular fun taking place on the cruise ship and these two didn’t want anything to do with it.

A husband and wife even teamed up at one point, the woman explains, to creep on her with the man trying to look up her skirt. The anything goes vibe wasn’t for them.

"I just really think [cruises are] a place for a bit of lawlessness and I think people go there knowing that, and I honestly dread to think what goes on in the eyes of other people," she said.

They got to a point where they would head into their rooms at a certain hour and stay there the rest of the night to avoid all the creeps who kept trying to sleep with them.

It's apparently really tough out there for hot people to enjoy a romantic cruise without constantly being bothered. That's a true injustice. Being hot shouldn't mean you can't have a nice time on a cruise ship.