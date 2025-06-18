Horny Women On A Cruise Kept Flirting With A Guy In A Pineapple Shirt Who Claims He Had No Idea Why

If you wear a pineapple shirt on a cruise you're asking for attention whether you know it or not. It's a homing beacon for swingers.

If you want to find them, break out the pineapple apparel. Believe it or not, there's some serious business that takes place aboard cruise ships with those looking for action.

You might be under the impression that they're only for throwing punches or the occasional chair, but they're not. As this man found out, cruises are also crawling with swingers.

Now, I don’t know if he seriously had no idea what kind of attention throwing on a bright yellow pineapple shirt on a cruise would bring his way, but that's his claim.

As is documented in the now-viral TikTok video he shared hanging out on the deck, young and old were giving him looks, making comments, and flirting with him.

Pineapple shirts on a cruise bring out all the flirty swingers looking for a good time

The horny women on the cruise couldn’t get enough until he overheard a couple say "look at his pineapple shirt." He went from enjoying all the attention to asking questions.

He took the shirt off and, from the looks of it, the attention dried up.

But don’t feel too bad for the guy who goes by Ricky Bobby on TikTok. He's unlocked an instant confidence boost.

If he wants the attention and the flirting, all he has to do is throw on a pineapple shirt. Also, the woman who came up to him in the video and shook his hand went on a mission to find him on the video-sharing app and was successful.

He was tagged in the video that she shared looking for them and, from the looks of it, we have a happy ending to this whole alleged pineapple shirt mishap.

She asked when their next cruise was, and he replied in May 2026 before adding, "We want to see you again." That's the power of the internet.

Don't get too caught up in the negativity out there. It can and does bring people together. These two meeting over a pineapple shirt is the perfect example of that.