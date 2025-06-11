Punches & Chairs Fly On Carnival Cruise As Another Brawl Breaks Out: WATCH

Finally, a heartwarming story of folks coming together for good aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship. No stresses of traveling getting anyone down, just a wholesome moment.

Just kidding, it's another brawl, because there's nothing like taking to the open waters, or preparing to, that gets people ready to trade punches. Maybe air travel.

But going on a cruise is right up there with flying. Who could forget the brawl involving as many as 60 people aboard Carnival Cruise Line that started because of a threesome?

Not me, that's one of my favorites from the adventures of going on a cruise. How could it not be? There's romance at the center of it.

There aren’t any details about what caused fists and chairs to fly over the weekend aboard the Carnival Sunrise, which was reportedly halfway through a four-night trip out of Miami, but those involved have been banned from Carnival.

Some Carnival Cruise passengers couldn't make it through a four-day trip without brawling

But what is being reported is that the ship had departed from Half Moon Cay, a private island in the Bahamas, before all hell broke loose around 5:30pm on Saturday on the Lido Deck near a pizzeria on the ship.

Those not involved were treated with some pizza and a show. A show with flying chairs, punches being thrown, plenty of profanity, and overweight people in ill-fitting swimwear. In other words, welcome to Carnival Cruise Line.

Security eventually made its way over and broke up the excitement. A passenger on the ship shared a picture of someone sitting outside the door of someone they claim was involved in the brawl.

The passenger wrote, "I’m staying a couple of doors away from him. The man is locked up in his room with security outside 24/7."

What a way to spend your four-day trip.

You couldn’t make it the entire four days without throwing punches and chairs. Then the rest of the trip you're locked in a room on the cruise ship with a security guard sitting outside your door. I'm sure whatever started this fight was worth all that.