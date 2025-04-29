Massive Spirit Airlines-Style Fight Breaks Out At Carnival Cruise Terminal

What in the Spirit Airlines do we have going on here?

Let's go to the Carnival Cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas where passengers got into what looks like a 50-man/woman loser leaves town, last-man/standing match this past Saturday as people were getting their luggage to go home.

According to media reports, 24 people were banned from Carnival after this disgusting fist fight after a week traveling to Mexico and Honduras.

"The incident occurred in the debarkation area under the authority of U.S. Customs and Border (Protection)," Carnival told USA Today. "This matter has been turned over to law enforcement. Meanwhile we will not tolerate such behavior, and 24 people have been placed on our Do Not Sail list."

Port police told USA Today they arrested one person for the fight while detaining several passengers.

Cruise ship fights remind me of the early days of Walmart customer fights

If we go back to July 2024, I wrote about a Carnival fight that broke out on the final night of a five-day bender. This one happened inside one of the ship's bars at like 3 a.m., according to the guy who recorded the Springer-esque throwdown.

If we go back to 2022, there was a viral Carnival brawl where passengers started brawling by the pool as if they were fighting over a DVD player at Walmart back in 2002.

What's up with Carnival cruises and fights?

It's simple, according to the cruise experts. It's cheap and that attracts a clientele that is ready to rumble. "The shorter the cruise, the rowdier the people," a cruise ship enthusiast wrote on Facebook after the latest brawl.

"Section 8 of the Seas," another person called Carnival.

You better be ready to fight on a Carnival Cruise

Just look at some of these past brawls on the high seas.