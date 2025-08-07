Cruise Passengers Involved In Huge Brawl Near Swim-Up Bar At CocoCay: WATCH

A swim-up bar on Royal Caribbean's private island CocoCay wasn’t enough to keep cruise passengers from fighting.

So you think that getting off of the cruise ship and hanging out in a pool with a swim-up bar on a private island is enough to keep cruise passengers from exchanging punches? Think again.

The days of simply enjoying the open seas and all that comes along with cruises are over. You can’t even calm people down with a pool on a private island that has a swim-up bar. I repeat, a swim-up bar.

What more could you ask for? You get to spend some time off the ship, soak up some sun, and have a few drinks in a pool.

You're supposed to be relaxing, not looking for a reason to punch someone in the face. More than thirty Royal Caribbean cruise passengers didn’t get that memo over the weekend.

They turned the Oasis Lagoon pool on the cruise line's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, into a boxing ring. I'd say Sunday, August 3, was a less than perfect day.

The brawl reportedly temporarily shutdown the Oasis Lagoon, the main pool on the private island, and resulted in one passenger being led away by security after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Here's a look at some of the action:

This Royal Caribbean melee comes just a couple of months after punches and chairs were sent flying on a Carnival Cruise. It raises the obvious question: Is it time to set up a battle of the cruise lines and make a pay-per-view event out of it?

That's one option anyway. The cruise lines could start pumping out a calming chemical through the air vents or drop into the food or drinks.

The threat of being tossed on a no-cruise list clearly just isn’t doing the trick.