CNN Mistakes Obama For Osama Bin Laden As News Network Continues To Unravel

CNN continues to embarrass themselves.

The news network has been in absolute turmoil since President Donald Trump's reelection this past November.

Be it lineup changes like Jim Acosta being pushed out (let's be honest though, did anyone even notice?), or allowing far-Left Democrats like Jasmine Crockett to absurdly proclaim that "80% of the worst crimes in America are done by ‘white supremacists,’" with absolutely ZERO facts to back it up (because they don't exist because she made it up) the network is in shambles. If that wasn't bad enough, no one on the CNN panel even dared to fact-check her. The network has also had its share of near-brawls on set thanks to them allowing anyone to say whatever they damn well please.

And if THAT wasn't enough, just to truly show how much of a chaotic scene it is over there, somehow they likened former President Barack Obama to Osama Bin Laden.

CNN MIXED UP OBAMA WITH OSAMA

In a caption during a segment regarding terrorism, CNN's graphic read "Obama Bin Laden."

Not great, needless to say.

Who knows, maybe the network has passed the word down to the production and graphics department that because facts don't matter to their on-air personalities, they shouldn't matter to them either.

Seriously though, imagine if FOX mistakenly said Obama instead of Osama Bin Laden? It'd be the lead story for all the other networks and the New York Times for days. You'd have Senator Chuck Schumer throwing an absolute fit, while AOC would be introducing some sort of Congressional Resolution proclaiming how great President Obama was.

Hell, Jimmy Kimmel may even cry, which he seems to be doing a lot these days.

CNN HAS NO IDEA HOW TO RECOVER

The graphic blunder comes at a time when CNN is desperately trying to figure out how they can stop their ratings from continuing to decrease week-after-week.

They are a rudderless ship that, unfortunately for them, has so much internal and external pressure from so many different fringe political groups that they truly are stuck. (Much like the Democrat Party who essentially screwed over the average Dem voter by not having a Primary and forcing Kamala Harris as their Presidential nominee).

CNN either has to say the heck with everything and do a total re-brand and start over (although that will appear to be forced, phony and pandering and will not work) or just let the ship continue to sink until they can essentially get a lifeboat that will slowly build their legitimacy and content back up over a long period of time.

Regardless, if you want to talk about the worst timing ever for someone to mistakenly say Obama instead of Osama?

I mean, you can't make it up.

Oh wait, yes you can. Because CNN makes up a ton of what they say anyway.

