CNN Panel Explodes Over Disgusting White Supremacy Claim: WATCH

CNN continues to be the gift that keeps giving when it comes to outrageous moments.

The network has been on a wild run lately when it comes to insanity. It's hard to believe much of it is real, but it is. A major recent one was a completely gross moment featuring Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett claiming white supremacists are responsible for 80% of the worst crimes in America.

The FBI crime statistics would say otherwise, but why stop for a fact check when we can just let BS spew on live TV?

Truly disgusting stuff.

CNN panel goes off the rails after "white supremacy" claim.

Well, buckle up because we have another dozy to soak up. Cari Champion appeared Wednesday night on "News Night With Abby Phillip" and decided to claim everything white supremacy is the true focus.

Are we noticing a trend?

Scott Jennings, a man who is becoming famous pushing back on the garbage, didn't sit silently listening to that claim.

It was off to the races from there. Hit the play button on the video below, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. You can also see an extended version that starts slightly before the clip below here. It's even worse.

I thought we were returning to common sense after President Donald Trump swept the election and returned to the White House.

Instead, it appears some people are speeding in the wrong direction.

This quote from Champion is absolutely unhinged:

"It‘s not about eggs. It’s about making sure there is white supremacy in this country. And if we’re honest, we will say that."

That's the rhetoric that should turn people with common sense off immediately. The idea America is loaded with white supremacists is simply not true.

Furthermore, Donald Trump saw huge gains with minorities. Are we supposed to believe black and latino men are all secret white supremacists? Sounds like a Dave Chappelle skit.

While CNN continues to be absolutely unhinged, at least it provides for a lot of free entertainment. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.