Donald Trump Drives Jimmy Kimmel To Tears Again

Months after Jimmy Kimmel was an emotional mess over Donald Trump winning the White House, the late-night host returned to TV Monday night & he was crying again.

The guy who got his start on TV appearing in blackface as Karl Malone and admiring boobs while women jumped on trampolines during "The Man Show" era is now best known as the guy who cries over anything orange man does or says.

The Pussification of Jimmy Kimmel will be studied for decades at colleges around the country.

"I don’t want to — get into all the vile & irresponsible and stupid things our future president & his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest & most terrifying hour," low T Kimmel rambled on during his monologue.

"The fact that they chose to attack our firefighters, who apparently aren’t white enough to be out there risking their lives on our behalf, it’s disgusting but it’s not surprising."

Meanwhile, in a San Francisco studio apartment that smells of cat shit and piss, some purple-haired tranny was in tears along with Jimmy thinking of how awful this all is.

Yes, Jimmy, say it louder, King! That man is HITLER!

Where did Donald Trump say the firefighters aren't white enough for MAGA?

As one Twitter user put it, "Jimmy Kimmel spends literally every waking moment blaming Republicans for everything wrong in the world, but the moment Democrats face some accountability for their failures, he cries 'racism.'"

Trump and MAGA said the LAFD DEI hires can't get their shit together: that's racist, that intolerant.

Trump and MAGA say the governor is a low-life, untrustworthy scumbag: Kimmel cries racism.

Nobody is buying this dog-and-pony show from Kimmel. The ratings tell us as much. The younger audiences are gone. What's left are the emotional old Libs who now expect the likes of Kimmel and Rachel Maddow will cry for them and it will be just the type of theater they love.

But the numbers are shrinking fast and Kimmel seems to know the end of the road is near, especially with his contract nearly up.

"I think this is my final contract. I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now — each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough," he told the Los Angeles Times in February 2024.

The fake tears can't end soon enough.