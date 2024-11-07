Jimmy Kimmel Actually Starts To Cry Over Donald Trump Winning The Election

Look, there are so many unhinged reactions to Donald Trump returning to the White House that there literally isn't enough time in the day to get to all of them.

The Ladies of The View acted like yesterday was a funeral. They literally wore all black.

Mark Cuban, Mark Hamill, and Rex Chapman have been pretty much radio silent since Tuesday morning after not shutting the hell up about Kamala Harris for four months now.

Morning Joe is now calling all the Hispanics in this country racist over on MSNBC.

Dan Le Batard has declared every single Trump voter an enemy.

I could go on and on … the list is truly endless. But, I do think I have a new nominee for the top of this ever-growing mountain …

Jimmy Kimmel, whatcha got?!

Jimmy Kimmel has the meltdown of all meltdowns

Oh yes. This is the good stuff right here, boys and girls. Almost makes the last four years worth it. Almost.

Jimmy Kimmel getting choked up – CHOKED UP – over Trump winning is as insane as it is hilarious. Could you imagine getting this upset over something?

Now, the typical Lib will fire back at us and say – ‘WELL, YOU GUYS STORMED THE CAPITOL WHEN BIDEN WON!’ And that's probably fair.

But you know what? At least we didn't fake-cry on national TV. I mean, this is such loser behavior from Jimbo I can't even believe it. Even for him, it's a tough look.

And it's all fake. That's the funniest part. You really think that Jimmy Kimmel gives a shit? No. Come on. And he decides to fake cry at the … illegal immigrants getting deported? Really? You care that much about illegal immigrants, Jimmy? Do you really?

Of course not. It's all for show. It's for the clicks. It's all to appear virtue-signaly, and progressive, and hip. But, in reality, it just comes off as pathetic and, frankly, embarrassing.

But Jimmy has Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it's incurable. Sad. What a terrible, terrible disease.

Oh well.