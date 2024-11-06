'Morning Joe' Unleashes Wildly Racist Comments After Trump's Victory

"Morning Joe" was off the rails Wednesday morning following Donald Trump winning the Presidential election.

The former President is officially the President-elect after the race against Kamala Harris was called early Wednesday morning.

Hate him or love him, Donald Trump will be the 47th President of our beautiful country, and no amount of complaining from the woke mob will change that fact.

"Morning Joe" features racist comments after Donald Trump's election victory.

There have been plenty of hot takes flying around since the election was called for Trump, and "Morning Joe" might take the cake for the worst of them all.

Joe Scarborough and Al Sharpton took to the airwaves Wednesday morning with one very simple message:

Men hate women, are racist and nobody is immune.

I truly can't believe the clip below is real, but it is. It is going to be one of the wildest things you see all day. Smash the play button and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is it really any mystery why liberals are losing? Is it a mystery why people dislike the media so much? Instead of admitting that Donald Trump appealed to minority men in impressive fashion, Scarborough and Sharpton decided to paint everyone as a misogynist and racist.

No, voting for Donald Trump doesn't make anyone a racist. No, voting for Donald Trump doesn't make you a sexist who hates women.

People vote for candidates for many different reasons. Instead of accepting this and learning why, the clowns on "Morning Joe" decided it would be best to just tar everyone as horrible people.

It's disgusting rhetoric that should be rejected at all costs. As a civilized society, we have to stop with the baseless accusations of racism and sexism. It accomplishes nothing and it only divides people.

Do better. Do much better, "Morning Joe." Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.