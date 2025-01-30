You'll Never Guess How Long It Took CNN To Kinda-Sorta Blame Trump For The DC Plane Tragedy

Look, today sucks. I'll just say it. As OutKick's chief anti-flying blogger, I don't enjoy anything about today. Seeing that American Airlines plane crash into the Potomac River last night while scrolling the internet during Hulu commercials was sickening.

I hate flying. Cannot stand it. I've said for a year now in Nightcaps that we need to Make Road Trips Great Again. Oddly enough, I literally talked about it in yesterday's class – hours before that devastating midair collision in D.C.

So, no – I don't feel great about any of it. I'm an Amtrak guy, and I'll always be an Amtrak guy.

Anyway, right now isn't the time for my rambling about the pitfalls of flying. Frankly, it's not the time for anything beyond thoughts, prayers, and hope. They're still pulling people out of the water. It's awful, it's raw, and we know literally nothing beyond what the webcam footage shows us.

Of course, did any of that stop CNN from bringing up … Donald J. Trump … mere minutes after the flight plummeted into the river? Of course not.

Of course not:

Par for the course for CNN

You know, I wrestled all morning with whether to write this or not. Honestly, at first glance, I didn't think it was all that out of line. It's the news, and it's the news' job to ask questions.

Is it a dumb question? Of course, it's CNN. But out of line? Eh. Tough one. I can see it both ways.

But then I got to thinking … what if I knew someone on that plane, and was watching CNN for the latest update?

And, while watching CNN for the latest update on whether my loved one on that plane was dead or alive, the anchor brings up Donald Trump out of literally nowhere because the FAA Administrator resigned last week when he took office?

Yeah, I think I'd be pissed. You wanna ask a stupid question? Fine. Have at it. All 14 people watching CNN will probably be fine with it. But maybe just wait 24 hours to do it? I don't know. Maybe wait until they're done pulling bodies from the river before bringing up politics?

I know it's asking a lot, especially of CNN, but I feel like it's a fair ask.

Oh well. What's done is done. CNN is getting torched on social media this morning, which, frankly, isn't much different than most mornings.

You live and learn, I reckon.

Just kidding! Let's check in with CNN's Bakari Sellers on the way out:

You don't hate them enough. Seriously, it's just not possible.

Gross.