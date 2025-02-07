CNN Humiliates Itself With Insanely Awkward Moment That Is Comically Bad: WATCH

A CNN panel turned very awkward after education and pay were brought up.

CNN has been on a bit of a wild run lately when it comes to pumping out absurd moments. You'd think the network would want a return to sanity following the 2024 election results.

Well, you'd be wrong because it continues to be absolute insanity. For example, the network was torched for multiple white supremacy claims just this week.

Well, we now have another banger.

CNN panel turns very awkward.

A Wednesday night panel on "News Night with Abby Phillip" turned wildly awkward when political commentator Ashley Allison went off on race, education and opportunity.

Does that spark your interest? It definitely should because this moment didn't disappoint at all.

"I do not have the same opportunity as you. I know I don’t…I got a law degree, a master’s and two bachelors. Probably more education than all of y’all added up together at this table and I have always been the least paid person on payroll at every institution I’ve worked in," Allison claimed.

Watch the incredible cringe moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It really doesn't get much more awkward than that. Is Allison calling out CNN on its own air? If you take her at her word, then that's exactly what it sounds like.

If she doesn't like how much money she's making somewhere, then why doesn't she leave and go elsewhere?

That would seem like the obvious answer, but instead, she's essentially trying to shame the other people on the panel. Furthermore, having a bunch of degrees means next to nothing in the real world. I know plenty of people who are insanely smart with multiple degrees and people just as smart without a single college degree.

On the other hand, some of the dumbest people I've ever met were loaded with different degrees. It ultimately means nothing, and that's something Ashley Allison would be wise to learn. It's a meritocracy, not a list of how many pieces of paper you have.

What do you think of the awkward moment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.