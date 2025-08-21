Carnival Cruise Descends Into Chaos As Passengers Brawl Over Chicken Tenders: Watch

The summer of cruise-related brawls rolls on. There's been one after the other this summer. Sometimes chairs are involved, and sometimes they go down on a private island near a swim-up bar, which, if brawls can happen there, they can happen anywhere.

It's been almost two weeks since Carnival Cruise passengers traded punches and pulled hair outside the Long Beach cruise terminal in California, and now we have an all-out brawl onboard a Carnival Cruise ship over chicken tenders.

Chicken tenders? That can’t be the reason, can it? That's what the person filming the 2am chaos on Monday, a content creator by the name of Mike Terra, joked as he witnessed a dozen or so cruise passengers fight while in line for food.

According to the NY Post, the brawl took place on the last day of the cruise aboard Carnival Sunshine as the ship was making its way back to Miami.

As fists are flying in the video, someone can be heard yelling, "Where the f*ck is security?" The answer is they were there, and they were obviously outmatched.

Carnival chaos: food fight goes way beyond the buffet

It's pure chaos. There are shoes and other items on the floor. People are swinging wildly at one another and falling to the floor. There's a woman repeatedly screaming "Oh my God!"

It is the cruise ship brawl experience you would hope for. It has it all and even some comic relief, aside from the "oh my God" lady. She's not helping at all. Her brain has switched itself into a weird loop that I find amusing.

The real comedy comes into play when Terra flips the camera to get his reaction to the brawl. He says, "Over chicken tenders is crazy." And just like that, the early morning fight on a Carnival Cruise ship is now the "chicken tenders brawl."

The avid cruiser said in the caption of the video he posted that this is the first time he's ever seen anything like this on one of his cruises.

He wrote, "I always hear carnival is ghetto/ratchet I been cruising for years but this my 1st time seeing some action on a ship I was on YNs was tripping."

Tripping, indeed.

Terra also admitted that he didn’t know if chicken tenders caused the brawl to take place. He told the NY Post, "We weren’t close enough to know why [the fight] really started, we just knew they were in line for food."

Something tells me this sort of thing doesn’t happen aboard naked cruise ships.