Time To Get Grooming: The 'Big Nude Boat' Is To Set Sail & Pack Light Because You Can't Bring Any Fetish Gear

It's time to mark the calendars and get on top of the grooming because the naked cruise known as the Big Nude Boat is on schedule for another departure from Miami in 2026.

Bare Necessities CEO Ken Tiemann confirmed that an agreement is in place for the planned February trip. That's great news for all the naked cruisers out there.

He announced, according to the Miami Herald, "Bare Necessities Tour & Travel is pleased to confirm its full-ship charter agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line for the Big Nude Boat 2026 cruise."

The Norwegian Pearl has been chartered for the 11-day trip which is set to sail from PortMiami on February 9, 2026. If you've already done the math in your head, you know that the boat and all its naked adventure returns on February 20.

The clothes-free voyage has stops in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and Oranjestad, Aruba.

There are Rules to Going Nude at Sea Aboard the Big Nude Boat

This is a cruise without clothing, but not without rules. You're free to experience the joy that comes with walking around naked with strangers while at sea and even on the ship while it's at port.

But you can’t give folks on other ships a show, even if you're on your own balcony letting it all hang out. Clothing is required in the dining rooms, you don’t want to ruin any appetites, and whenever port authorities are on the ship.

Unfortunately, you'll also have to leave your genital jewelry and any fetish gear you may own at home. You can’t wear them on the ship.

Now, if you can abide by those slightly inconvenient restrictions, you can certainly remember to not sit down on surfaces with your naked butt.

You have to toss a towel down or a piece of clothing to serve as a barrier - that has to be the most reasonable one of the rules. Nobody wants to come in contact with all that.

It's easy to see how you could become addicted to naked cruises, isn't it? There's very little stress, only clothing some of the time, and you're with hundreds of people who share your passion for letting it flap in the wind.