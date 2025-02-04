'Big Nude Boat' Cruise Set Sail From Miami With A Stop Planned For Its Nude Passengers At Private Island

Passengers aboard the Big Nude Boat cruise set sail from Miami, Florida on Monday for an 11-night trip to the Caribbean where clothing is optional on the ship.

Nude cruisers, addicted to the experience or not, missed out on this year's Bare Necessities Tour & Travel hosted trip, but they can get an early start on planning for 2026.

You heard that right. Hitting the open seas on the Big Nude Boat is an annual event and one that you don’t have to worry about getting those pesky tan lines during.

Here's what the hosts have to say about the trip: "Every February our Big Nude Boat sails the warm waters of the Caribbean to visit exotic tropical islands, historic ports full of local culture, and – with any luck – an exclusive stop at the cruise line’s private island for our bare cruisers to enjoy au naturel."

Can you even call yourself a nudist if you're not stripping down for a cruise? You can, but don’t you dare suggest that you're at a professional level. You're not until you've taken off your clothes and mingled on the deck of a cruise ship.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

What goes on during a nude cruise?

Next year's trip is leaving out of Miami on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl ship on February 9. There will be roughly 2,300 guests aboard when it departs.

The nude cruise has stops in Curacao, Aruba, Jamaica and a couple of stops at the cruise line's own private Bahamas location called Great Stirrup Cay.

Talk about a way to bounce back from the holidays. All the family and friends you can handle before spending more than a week on a cruise filled with naked strangers.

If checking a nude cruise off the list a few weeks into a new year isn’t your idea of fun, then you can go ahead and remove "enthusiastic nudist" from the business cards.